AMD's Ryzen 5 7533HS APU makes its debut with Lenovo's budget lineup

The Ryzen 5 7533HS is a new Rembrandt-R-based APU that AMD quietly introduced to the market last year and is just now appearing in budget laptops via realVictor_M at X. To clarify, this isn't exactly a brand-new chip; it is simply a rebadged Ryzen 5 7535HS, with lower boost clocks and presumably a more attractive price tag for partner(s).

The Ryzen 5 7533HS breaks away from AMD's original naming convention for the Ryzen 7000/8000 series, where the last digit was used to indicate versions within an architecture ('0' for the lower model and '5' for the upper model), like Zen 3 (7530) versus Zen 3+ (7535). This isn't entirely surprising as AMD has a history of abandoning naming schemes, evident with their latest shift to "Ryzen AI". The Ryzen 5 7533HS is tagged under the Rembrandt-R family, with Zen 3+ cores and an RDNA 2-based iGPU.

In terms of specifications, the Ryzen 5 7533HS is nothing special. It wields a six-core / twelve-thread layout, along with 3MB of L2 and 16MB of L3 cache. The included Radeon 660M iGPU offers six RDNA2-based Compute Units. There's a 150 MHz drop in boost clocks compared to the Ryzen 5 7535HS. As the 'HS' modifier indicates, the APU has a configurable TDP between 35W and 54W, with support for DDR5-4800 (SODIMM) and LPDDR5-6400 (Soldered RAM) memory types.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Ryzen 7 7735HS Ryzen 5 7535HS Ryzen 5 7533HS Family Rembrandt-R Rembrandt-R Rembrandt-R Cores/Threads 8/16 6/12 6/12 iGPU Model Radeon 680M Radeon 660M Radeon 660M Compute Units 12 6 6 Base Clocks 3.20 GHz 3.30 GHz 3.30 GHz Boost Clocks 4.75 GHz 4.55 GHz 4.40 GHz L2/L3 Cache 4MB/16MB 3MB/16MB 3MB/16MB TDP 35W-54W 35W-54W 35W-54W

While the Ryzen 5 7533HS won't certainly top any performance charts, it still appears to be a solid choice for affordable laptops. On that note, this chip has only appeared in several of Lenovo's newest laptops, like the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad Slim 3/5, just to name a few. This strongly hints at Lenovo exclusivity, and that's not surprising considering that rumors suggest AMD's latest Ryzen Z2 Go, launched in January, was developed explicitly for Lenovo's Legion Go S.

As it stands, AMD's mobile portfolio looks something like this (in order of descending price and performance): Strix Halo (Ryzen AI Max), Strix Point (Ryzen AI 360/370), Krackan Point (Ryzen AI 340/350), Hawk Point (Ryzen 200), and Rembrandt-R (Ryzen 7035). There might be some shuffling with a potential Gorgon Point (Strix Point Refresh), but don't expect any massive changes until Medusa Point (Zen 6 APUs).

