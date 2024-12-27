We covered a leak a while back detailing AMD's upcoming Ryzen Z2 lineup of APUs. The list featured a particular budget-oriented offering based on Rembrandt-R: the Ryzen Z2G or Z2 Go. Today, renowned leaker Golden Pig Upgrade Pack, with a proven track record (via Olrak at X), alleges that the Z2 Go will be exclusive to Lenovo's forthcoming Legion Go S handheld and mentions its specifications.

In 2023, AMD's Z1 series took the handheld market by storm. These APUs were rebadged Phoenix chips Zen 4 and RDNA 3, featured across various devices. AMD seems to be readying a follow-up in the form of the Z2 series. Leaks suggest that the Z2 lineup features the Z2 Go, the Z2, and the Z2 Extreme. Rumor has it that the Z2 and Z2E employ Hawk Point and Strix Point silicon, respectively, while the Z2G, based on Rembrandt-R (Ryzen 7035 APUs), should be seen in cost-effective handhelds.

The leaker says that Z2G stands for Z2 Go, which we know, and sadly, is exclusive to Lenovo's upcoming Legion Go S handheld. Moreover, the Z2G sports a quad-core CPU layout based on Zen 3+ alongside a 12 Compute Unit iGPU (Integrated GPU) developed using the RDNA 2 architecture.

(Image credit: Golden Pig Upgrade Pack (via Olrak ))

Skimming over AMD's Rembrandt and Rembrandt-R families, the Z2G has no direct equivalent. Still, such a setup should net the Z2G 8MB of L3 cache and 2MB of L2 cache, which isn't exciting, but bear in mind that the Z2G is designed to be an inexpensive choice for affordable handhelds. Memory-wise, there is support for LPDDR5X-6400 memory, and those same speeds should be carried over to the Lenovo Legion Go S.

Last month, the same tipster leaked AMD's mobile portfolio Iffor 2025. Assuming that leak proves true, AMD is expected to continue producing Rembrandt-R (Ryzen 7035) APUs into 2025 as a budget-friendly alternative to Hawk Point, Strix Point, and the Krackan Point series, which are scheduled to debut at CES. Despite not offering the latest architectures from Team Red, these chips still have a lot of horsepower, considering the price incentive.

AMD's Z2 family of APUs and Lenovo's Legion Go S handheld will likely be revealed at CES next month. Expect more details on pricing, performance, and availability at the event.