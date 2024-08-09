Intel Arrow Lake and Panther Lake CPU power profiles allegedly surfaced — leak details Intel Baseline, Performance, and Extreme profiles for next-gen chips

Hardware leakers Jaykihn and Harukaze5719 have reportedly leaked the power profiles for Intel's Arrow Lake and Panther Lake processors. These next-generation chips will arrive to rival the best CPUs on the market.

The leak details Intel's Baseline, Performance, and Extreme power profiles for five distinct variants of Arrow Lake-S processors. The core configurations and TDPs include: 8+16 at 125W, 8+12 at 125W, 6+8 at 125W, 6+8 at 65W, and 6+4 at 65W. The former number depicts the number of P-cores, while the latter depicts the number of E-cores the chip has.

For the flagship 8+16 125W configuration, there will be Intel profiles for motherboard makers to choose from, Baseline, Performance and Extreme. Baseline features a PL1 rating of 125W, and a PL2 rating of 177W, IccMAX amperage limit is set at 287 amps. Performance features a 125W PL1 rating, 250W Pl2 rating and 347 amp IccMAX rating. The Extreme profile features a 125W PL1 rating, 295W PL2 rating and 400W IccMAX amperage limit. This flagship 8+16 configuration is the only core config that offers an extreme profile.

(Image credit: Harukaze5719/X)

The 8+12 125W Baseline profile comes with a 125W PL1 rating, 177W PL2 rating and 287 amp IccMAX limit. The Performance profile keeps the same 125W PL1 rating but increases PL2 to 25W and IccMAX to 347 amps.

The 6+8 125W Baseline profile features identical PL1 and PL2 ratings at 125W, effectively giving this profile only a single power level. IccMax is limited to 203 amps. The Performance profile however increases PL2 to 159 watts, and increases IccMax to 242 amps.

The 6+8 65W config comes with significantly neutered power limits due to the lower TDP. For Baseline, the PL1 rating is set at 65W and the PL2 rating 84W. IccMAX is set at 143 amps. For the Performance profile, PL2 is increased to 121W and 188 amps, respectively. The least powerful configuration, the 6+4 65W config, inherits the same profiles as the 6+8 configuration.

Differences vs Raptor Lake

Arrow Lake's power profile parameters are very different from those of Raptor Lake. The flagship 8+16 125W Extreme profile on Arrow Lake has a significantly lower PL1 rating, Raptor Lake's equivalent Extreme profile on the 8+16 125W chips uses a 253W limit for PL1 and PL2. The Performance profile is also different where the Arrow Lake PL2 peaks at 250W and a 347 amp limit. The Performance profile on the Raptor Lake equivalent inherits the same 253W PL1 and PL2 config from the Extreme profile but drops the amperage limit to 307 amps.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Baseline profile is also slightly different, Raptor Lake has a slightly higher PL2 rating of 188W but a slightly lower amperage limit of 249 amps.

Similar changes also appear in the 8+12 125W config. The Performance profile for Arrow Lake features a much lower PL1 rating and a higher amperage limit. Raptor Lake again simply has identical PL1 and PL2 limits of 253 watts. The Baseline profile on Arrow Lake has a slightly lower PL2 rating, but a slightly larger IccMax amp limit.

Again there are changes on the 6+8 125W config for both Arrow Lake and Raptor Lake. The Performance profile for Raptor Lake, once again, has identical PL1 and PL2 ratings though this time they are at 188W. Arrow Lake by contrast has two different limits for the PL1 and PL2 with both being lower than 188W. Arrow Lake also has a much higher IccMax limit, being 42 amps higher than Raptor Lake.

Arguably the largest differences in Intel's power profiles comes down to the 6+8 and 6+4 65W configurations. Intel changed things massively with Arrow Lake by adding a Performance profile to these two 65W configs. Raptor Lake by contrast only has a single "Default" profile. The default profile on Raptor Lake is more similar to the Performance Profile on Arrow Lake, featuring a slightly more potent PL2 rating but an inferior IccMAX limit. The Baseline profiles for these two chip configurations on Arrow Lake are truly restrictive, with neither option allowing the chips to consume power in the triple-digit range.

Panther Lake & Mobile Arrow Lake

Still no EDS, so I’ll throw my preliminary compilations out there.ARL-S, ARL-HX, ARL-UH, PTL-UH pic.twitter.com/1ypLSZ7oazAugust 9, 2024

Another post by Jaykihn showed off a huge assortment of power profiles for Panther Lake and Arrow Lake mobile. There's a colossal amount of data, so we'll only highlight some of the profiles that stood out to us.

The Panther Lake 6+8+4 (the latter number being Xe GPU cores) chip (PTL-H) will purportedly come with a PL1 rating of 45W, PL2 80W, PL3 82W and PL4 of 240W with a Iccmax rating of 149 amps. The low power variant (PTL-U) with a 4+0+4 configuration comes with a 15W PL1, 54W PL2, 56W PL3, and 142 PL4, with an IccMax limit of 79 amps.

The most performant Arrow Lake notebook chip, the 8+16+4 config (ARL+HX) has a power configuration very similar to its desktop counterparts. PL1 is rated at 55W, PL2 160W, PL3 162W, PL4 291W, and Iccmax is rated at 263 amps.

Jaykihn's table also highlights the addition of a low-powered Arrow Lake chip with a 15W PL1 rating, revealing that Intel will be making low-powered Arrow Lake chips despite the fact that Lunar Lake already fills that role.