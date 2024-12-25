Intel partners have started to deploy BIOS patches for Z890 motherboards featuring the 0x114 microcode coupled with the updated CSME 1854v2.2 firmware. The patches serve as the last piece to Intel's Core Ultra 200S (Arrow Lake) performance puzzle, with the newer CSME and BIOS combo promising additional single-digit increases in gaming performance. Interestingly, vendors are pushing the update ahead of Intel's projected timeframe in January, at least if we're talking about the beta releases (via Harukaze and HXL).

For the uninitiated, Team Blue's latest Arrow Lake chips were plagued by several underlying issues that Intel promised it'd fix by December. In a report issued a few days back, Intel reportedly addressed four of the five root causes that held back performance.

As a follow-up, Intel promised further performance enhancements through BIOS firmware updates by January, alluding to the long-anticipated 0x114 microcode. While that specific microcode has been in vogue for some time in the form of beta BIOS releases, Intel says that the final update requires both the updated microcode and a specific CSME Firmware Kit (19.0.0.1854v2.2 or newer), which is now available.

Gigabyte, ASRock, and Asus have started pushing BIOS releases with the 0x114 microcode alongside the updated ME firmware version 1854. Apart from Gigabyte, the updated BIOSes from ASRock and Asus are sourced from unofficial channels such as Overclock.net and the ROG forum, so interested users must exercise caution. Likewise, Gigabyte's offering is also in beta, which likely won't be as stable as the full release whenever it launches.

While Intel has addressed most of its underlying issues with Arrow Lake through Windows 11 updates, driver patches, and newer BIOSes, the final update should yield users a small additional bump in performance. We might see stable BIOS builds with the new 0x114 microcode and updated ME firmware from board partners by early January or even in a couple of days as they iron out the remaining quirks.

Expect more news from Intel at CES, where the Arrow Lake non-K/T/H/HX families are anticipated to be revealed. Likewise, board partners are projected to announce budget-oriented B860 motherboards that'll go hand-in-hand with 65W Arrow Lake chips.