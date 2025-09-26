Samsung takes a scalpel to its 2nm wafer price tag, bringing it down to $20,000 — Korean chipmaker now undercuts rival TSMC by 33%

Samsung throws the gauntlet to TMSC, which recently rose its pricing thanks to overwhelming demand.

Samsung Taylor Texas fab
(Image credit: Samsung Semiconductor Global)

Worldwide cutting-edge chip production is at capacity everywhere, as high-tech companies like Nvidia can't get nearly enough supply to satisfy their demand. However, even though it's a seller's market, there's still a degree of competition between chip foundries. Samsung has apparently elected to cut its 2nm (SF2, aka SF3P) wafer pricing down to $20,000, undercutting market leader TSMC's purported $30,000 price by a good one-third, according to DigiTimes.

The move is aggressive for Samsung, but likely necessary as to not let its 2nm fab capacity remain unused, and ensure some return on the investment. The company's 2nm initiatives faced significant headwinds, with Samsung reportedly cutting its investment in foundries by half back in January — all while TSMC did the exact opposite — and delaying its mint-fresh Texas chip fab due to a lack of customers.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Notton
    The rumor is Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26 will be built on Samsung GAAFET 2nm.
    So we don't have to wait that long to see how well Samsung 2nm is.
    Reply
  • JTWrenn
    This is good for everyone. Pricing competition is what we need at this level. Let's hope we get even more from other competitors....or that they actually become competitive again.
    Reply