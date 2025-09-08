Intel CFO confirms that 14A will be more expensive to use than 18A — Intel expects 14A fabrication process to offer 15-20% better performance-per-watt or 25-35% lower power consumption compared to 18A

Intel CFO Zinser made the comment at Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference

Intel's 14A manufacturing technology (1.4nm-class) technology — the company's first fabrication process that was designed both for Intel and its foundry customers from the ground up — will be more expensive to use than the company's upcoming 18A production node according to Intel. The reason for that will be use of ASML's next-generation Twinscan EXE:5200B High-NA lithography machine with a 0.55 numerical aperture optics.

"14A is more expensive than 18A," said David Zinsner, chief financial officer of Intel, at the Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference. "It is not significantly [more expensive] in terms of investment. [But] it is a higher wafer cost, for sure and partly that is because we, we are expecting to use High-NA EUV tools in 14A, which was not the case in 18A."

  • acadia11
    18A should have been the process where Intel fixed its tooling to be a proper client manufacturer as a foundry as opposed to the focus they had on their own products. The Intel second mindset is tamtamount if they want to rival TSMC customer centric monopoly. Beating TSMC and SAmsung to High NA is their Zen, if they execute they are properly positioned to turnaround foundry. They learned their lesson with EUV being delayed in their 7n processes. So this time around they know to be first with the power consumption demands and core counts AI will drive its about time Intel got in thr game proper like. The more expensive part they can address with thr proper volume and yields ….
  • dalek1234
    "they really make 14A process technology more expensive than 14A"
    So something that cost a specific amount also cost more than that amount. This is some quantum mechanics stuff.
  • nogaard777
    dalek1234 said:
    "they really make 14A process technology more expensive than 14A"
    So something that cost a specific amount also cost more than that amount. This is some quantum mechanics stuff.
    Yeah that headline is definitely some 🤦 stuff. Of course a newer more refined node costs more than it's predecessor.
