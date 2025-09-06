AMD prototype Radeon AI Pro R9700 found by 'a friend,' posted to Reddit — a real-life reference design model of AMD's artistic render

A Redditor took to the social media platform to ask for guidance on a GPU their friend found. The images in the original post show a unit labeled as AMD Radeon with what appears to be four rubber pegs at the back. There’s also a sticker near the pins marking the graphics card as “Engineering Sample NOT for Qualification” and saying that it was “Made in China-ATI/PCP NOT FOR RESALE” and dated 10/01/25.

One of the first commenters in the post suggested that the graphics card is an AMD Radeon AI Pro R9700, which was first announced at Computex 2025. The card that AdagioScray3267's friend has in their hands looks remarkably similar to AMD’s reference design, which AMD has clearly labeled as an artistic rendering in the PowerPoint presentation. The mysterious graphics card also has a sticker stating 300W — the same TDP as the R9700. This GPU is basically a Radeon 9070 XT with double the VRAM and is optimized for workstations and AI workloads.

There were various suggestions on what they can do with this find, with some saying that they can put it in their system, as it’s quite a great GPU in terms of graphical performance. On the other hand, others suggest selling it and acquiring a proper gaming GPU. The Radeon AI Pro 9700 costs around $1,324 (including tax and shipping) new in the retail market, but it’s likely to be hard to find, as it’s primarily focused on professional users and workstations.

A commenter pointed out that businesses and pros probably won’t be interested in this particular unit because of its prototype status. It’s unknown whether AMD will support this GPU, as it is just an engineering sample. Those who require massive VRAM will likely prefer cards that are guaranteed to have long-term support and updates over saving a few dollars. Still, this could fetch a pretty penny on the second-hand market, especially for users who crave the 32GB VRAM or for collectors seeking rare graphics cards.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a prototype surface on Reddit. Just last year, a massive RTX 4090 Ti prototype was found in the trash and saved from being sent to the local recycling center. We’ve also reported on a couple of gaming PCs that were headed to the landfill, which were saved by tech-savvy individuals and given a second life.

