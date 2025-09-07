Eight-year-old gaming PC with Nvidia GTX 1080 found in the trash room gets a second life — offered a substantial upgrade to the finder despite age

A Reddit user found a discarded gaming PC while taking out the trash at their upscale apartment building and decided to give it a second life. According to u/Triggerhappy62, the computer appeared to be from around 2017 and contained almost everything needed to make it run, except for storage.

It featured an Intel Core i7-7700 CPU, a Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, and 16GB (2x 8GB) of DDR4-3000 RAM, all installed on an MSI B250M Gaming Pro motherboard. The entire system is powered by a Corsair CX750 PSU and features an optical drive with a driver disc still inside, as well as a network card. The case itself is branded with Enermax, a custom PC builder known for its high-end builds.

These specifications indicate that the PC, as found by u/Triggerhappy62, was a proper gaming rig, and it appears that its previous owner has finally decided to upgrade their system, as suggested by the missing drive. Despite its age, this system remains decent and an upgrade from the original poster’s existing computer, which features an Intel Core i5-4670K CPU, a Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 GPU, and 16 GB of DDR3-1866 RAM, all mounted on a Gigabyte GA-Z97N-WiFi mini-ITX motherboard from Free Geek. This nonprofit organization distributes old computers to the community at no cost or for a low fee.

The Core i5-4670K was released in 2013, which means the finder’s current PC is now around 12 years old. So, the find is definitely an upgrade for them. And aside from the missing storage and the extensive dust in the system, the computer was otherwise in good working condition. They just put their 250GB SSD from their old PC into the “new” one, and it’s already running. Although it’s pretty old, the OP is considering some upgrades to make it more useful, such as transferring some of their old fans to their new computer and adding more storage.

u/Triggerhappy62 was concerned that the PC they saved didn’t have another SSD slot, as the MSI B250M only has a single M.2 slot. However, the spec sheet says that it has six SATA ports, allowing them to buy one of the best SSDs to expand the storage on their new system. It also has two additional RAM slots, and users can easily find some of the best RAM kits at a low cost on Amazon to give the system more oomph. Sure, it won’t be able to play the latest AAA games at maximum quality, but that system is still good enough to play a considerable number of modern titles nonetheless.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!