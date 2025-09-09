Lucky gamer scores one of the most popular graphics cards ever for $4.99 — Nvidia's RTX 3060 12GB found for less than a Big Mac at thrift shop

News
By published

Hidden GPU gems surface in the least expected places

GeForce RTX 3060
(Image credit: Reddit/RexinRieter)

It is evident that thrift stores offer a wide array of intriguing items. A Reddit user acquired a GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, previously regarded as one of the best GPUs, for only $4.99. Despite its used condition, the Ampere-powered graphics card, presumably bought from a Red White & Blue Thrift Store, functioned without issue, as reported by the user.

The GeForce RTX 3060 is among the most popular graphics cards by gamers, and it's held that position for a remarkably long time on Steam. Although its successor, the GeForce RTX 4060, has recently established itself as the preferred choice for Steam gamers, the GeForce RTX 3060 continues to maintain a strong second position. Even though its shader power might struggle to keep up with some of the latest games, its 12GB of memory ensures that the card at least doesn't experience major performance cliffs with the latest titles.

See more GPUs News
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.