Lucky gamer scores one of the most popular graphics cards ever for $4.99 — Nvidia's RTX 3060 12GB found for less than a Big Mac at thrift shop

It is evident that thrift stores offer a wide array of intriguing items. A Reddit user acquired a GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, previously regarded as one of the best GPUs, for only $4.99. Despite its used condition, the Ampere-powered graphics card, presumably bought from a Red White & Blue Thrift Store, functioned without issue, as reported by the user.

The GeForce RTX 3060 is among the most popular graphics cards by gamers, and it's held that position for a remarkably long time on Steam. Although its successor, the GeForce RTX 4060, has recently established itself as the preferred choice for Steam gamers, the GeForce RTX 3060 continues to maintain a strong second position. Even though its shader power might struggle to keep up with some of the latest games, its 12GB of memory ensures that the card at least doesn't experience major performance cliffs with the latest titles.

Despite being launched approximately five years ago, the GeForce RTX 3060 has preserved a significant portion of its value. Initially introduced for $329, customized models now start at $256, approximately 22% below the initial MSRP. Even second-hand GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards can still go for as much as $180 on eBay.

A GeForce RTX 3060 for $4.99, is a steal of the century, regardless of whether it's used. It's one of those gambles in life that tends to offer more advantages than disadvantages. According to the Reddit discussion, the fortunate purchaser obtained the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC, a custom model with a factory overclock. A new MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC retails for $299.97, so the Redditor only paid 2% of what the graphics card is worth.

According to the serial number, the graphics card was manufactured in 2021, indicating it's probably from an early production batch. Although MSI provides a limited three-year warranty on its graphics cards, the Reddit user ran out of luck, as the warranty period expired on August 16, 2024.

As a used graphics card acquired from a thrift store, the number of previous owners and the extent of its usage remain unknown. Although it is currently operational, maintenance, such as a deep cleaning or reapplying thermal paste, may be advisable.

We often hear fortunate accounts of Redditors discovering computer hardware at locations such as pawn shops, thrift stores, or clearance sections within local Walmart stores. This does not imply that you should dedicate your life to hardware hunting. However, if you happen to pass by such a location and have a few free minutes, it may be worthwhile to take a brief look. There is always the potential to uncover items of value, which may represent an upgrade for your system.

