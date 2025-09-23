You can get a PNY RTX 5060 Ti OC 16 GB card for only $379 — GPU drops to historical low price for the 16 GB variant

"Graphics cards are so expensive" is a phrase we hear a lot, and for good reason. It's hard to believe that you often can't get a mid-range card for less than $400 (or more!) But the PNY RTX 5060 Ti OC 16 GB is currently selling for for just $379.99 at Walmart.

That's a historically low price as far as we can tell, and quite the reduction from the $500-ish that this class of card commanded not even two months ago. The more affordable RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB cards saw a drop to around $430 around August, but this subsequent $50 sale price makes this card pretty a value in this price bracket.

The exact card in hand is as simple as they come with its two-fan setup, but that should be fine.

The base specs include a Blackwell GPU with 4,608 CUDA cores clocked at up to 2,692 MHz. One PCIe eight-pin connector from a 600-watt PSU is all you'll need to power it.

There's no onboard RGB lighting, but some people may even prefer that. PNY offers a three-year warranty with this card.

If you're wondering what kind of performance $379.99 can get you, here are some charts from our RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB review, highlighting the card's ray-tracing acumen and comparing it to its peers.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As the graphs show, the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB nips at the heels of yesteryear's RTX 4070, but at a much lower price and power consumption.

This GPU should power through most games with ease at 2560x1440 at high frame rates, and is capable of playing many titles at 4K if you use Nvidia's DLSS4 upscaling.

A final note: although the deal is for the PNY RTX 5060 Ti OC and all the photos and product information match, Walmart's website has the wrong product name and lists the Epic-X ARGB, an otherwise superior model. We expect you'll get the lesser model.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.