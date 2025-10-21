Atari just resurrected its most potent foe in the console wars from 45 years ago, the Intellivision Spirit — $149 console comes with 45 games, was brought into the Atari fold through IP acquisition last year
Once the Atari 2600’s fiercest rival, the reimagined Mattel Intellivision has been stuffed with 45 games and given a $149 price tag.
Atari has taken retro gamers by surprise with its announcement of the Intellivision Sprint. The Mattel Intellivision, upon which this modernized console is based, was the strongest competitor for the established Atari 2600 (launched 1977) when it hit the market at the beginning of the 1980s. However, Atari bought the Intellivision brand name, trademarks, IP, rights to over 200 classic games, and more, in May last year – precipitating development of this previously unimaginable console collab.
Atari’s promotional video, above, reminds viewers about “the First Console War,” back in the 1980s. More usefully, the video highlights the different strengths of each system. I remember the Mattel Intellivision was definitely more desirable for advanced graphics and sound when it came out, but it was newer, and more expensive... Now, in 2025, the Atari vs Mattel ‘war’ has been over for a long time, and the two rival systems are ‘friends,’ according to the promo video.
Getting to the point, perhaps, the new Intellivision Sprint console delivers 45 built-in classic Intellivision games, with many modern accoutrements.
1. Armour Battle
2. Astrosmash
3. Auto Racing
4. B-17 Bomber
5. Baseball
6. Body Slam: Super Pro Wrestling
7. Bomb Squad
8. Boulder Dash
9. Bowling
10. Buzz Bombers
11. Chip Shot: Super Pro Golf
12. Deep Pockets: Super Pro Pool & Billiards
13. Frog Bog
14. Golf
15. Hover Force
16. King of the Mountain
17. Motocross
18. Mountain Madness: Super Pro Skiing
19. Night Stalker
20. Pinball
21. Reversi
22. Sea Battle
23. Shark! Shark!
24. Slam Dunk: Super Pro Basketball
25. Slap Shot: Super Pro Hockey
26. Snafu
27. Soccer
28. Space Armada
29. Space Battle
30. Space Spartans
31. Spiker!: Super Pro Volleyball
32. Stadium Mud Buggies
33. Star Strike
34. Sub Hunt
35. Super Pro Decathlon
36. Super Pro Football
37. Takeover
38. Tennis
39. Thin Ice
40. Thunder Castle
41. Tower of Doom
42. Triple Action (Racing Cars / Biplanes / Battle Tanks)
43. Triple Challenge (Chess / Checkers / Backgammon)
44. Utopia
45. Vectron
Specifically, the reimagined console connects to your shiny new HDMI TV, it features Intellivision-style controllers that are now wireless, and there’s a custom UI for game browsing, favoriting, and more. Also, quite surprisingly, Atari has included all the keypad controller overlays you will need to get the best out of the 45 games bundled.
Typically for Atari, the PR we have seen is quite light on the technical data regarding the Intellivision Sprint. But what we do know is:
- You can connect the HDMI port to any modern TV or monitor
- Both wireless controllers dock with the console using USB-C, and will charge when docked
- Controller keypad overlays are provided for all games – 2 of each (and they are double-sided)
- Last but not least, there’s a USB-A port for connecting original Intellivision controllers (with adaptor), or to play additional games “sold separately.”
Those interested in grabbing an Intellivision Sprint console can opt for pre-orders today, at $149.99 in the U.S. However, we note the U.S. site is giving us a 404 at the time of writing, so used the EMEA product pages for details and specs. Across the pond, the UK price is £119.99. Pre-orders should get shipped out early December, in time for retro gaming fan Christmas stockings, we’d hope.
