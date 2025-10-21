Atari just resurrected its most potent foe in the console wars from 45 years ago, the Intellivision Spirit — $149 console comes with 45 games, was brought into the Atari fold through IP acquisition last year

Once the Atari 2600’s fiercest rival, the reimagined Mattel Intellivision has been stuffed with 45 games and given a $149 price tag.

Atari&#039;s Intellivision Sprint
Atari has taken retro gamers by surprise with its announcement of the Intellivision Sprint. The Mattel Intellivision, upon which this modernized console is based, was the strongest competitor for the established Atari 2600 (launched 1977) when it hit the market at the beginning of the 1980s. However, Atari bought the Intellivision brand name, trademarks, IP, rights to over 200 classic games, and more, in May last year – precipitating development of this previously unimaginable console collab.

Atari’s promotional video, above, reminds viewers about “the First Console War,” back in the 1980s. More usefully, the video highlights the different strengths of each system. I remember the Mattel Intellivision was definitely more desirable for advanced graphics and sound when it came out, but it was newer, and more expensive... Now, in 2025, the Atari vs Mattel ‘war’ has been over for a long time, and the two rival systems are ‘friends,’ according to the promo video.

Getting to the point, perhaps, the new Intellivision Sprint console delivers 45 built-in classic Intellivision games, with many modern accoutrements.

Intellivision Sprint's built-in games

1. Armour Battle

2. Astrosmash

3. Auto Racing

4. B-17 Bomber

5. Baseball

6. Body Slam: Super Pro Wrestling

7. Bomb Squad

8. Boulder Dash

9. Bowling

10. Buzz Bombers

11. Chip Shot: Super Pro Golf

12. Deep Pockets: Super Pro Pool & Billiards

13. Frog Bog

14. Golf

15. Hover Force

16. King of the Mountain

17. Motocross

18. Mountain Madness: Super Pro Skiing

19. Night Stalker

20. Pinball

21. Reversi

22. Sea Battle

23. Shark! Shark!

24. Slam Dunk: Super Pro Basketball

25. Slap Shot: Super Pro Hockey

26. Snafu

27. Soccer

28. Space Armada

29. Space Battle

30. Space Spartans

31. Spiker!: Super Pro Volleyball

32. Stadium Mud Buggies

33. Star Strike

34. Sub Hunt

35. Super Pro Decathlon

36. Super Pro Football

37. Takeover

38. Tennis

39. Thin Ice

40. Thunder Castle

41. Tower of Doom

42. Triple Action (Racing Cars / Biplanes / Battle Tanks)

43. Triple Challenge (Chess / Checkers / Backgammon)

44. Utopia

45. Vectron

Specifically, the reimagined console connects to your shiny new HDMI TV, it features Intellivision-style controllers that are now wireless, and there’s a custom UI for game browsing, favoriting, and more. Also, quite surprisingly, Atari has included all the keypad controller overlays you will need to get the best out of the 45 games bundled.

Typically for Atari, the PR we have seen is quite light on the technical data regarding the Intellivision Sprint. But what we do know is:

  • You can connect the HDMI port to any modern TV or monitor
  • Both wireless controllers dock with the console using USB-C, and will charge when docked
  • Controller keypad overlays are provided for all games – 2 of each (and they are double-sided)
  • Last but not least, there’s a USB-A port for connecting original Intellivision controllers (with adaptor), or to play additional games “sold separately.”

Atari&#039;s Intellivision Sprint

The ports - one for adding more games. (Image credit: Atari)

Those interested in grabbing an Intellivision Sprint console can opt for pre-orders today, at $149.99 in the U.S. However, we note the U.S. site is giving us a 404 at the time of writing, so used the EMEA product pages for details and specs. Across the pond, the UK price is £119.99. Pre-orders should get shipped out early December, in time for retro gaming fan Christmas stockings, we’d hope.

