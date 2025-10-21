Atari just resurrected its most potent foe in the console wars from 45 years ago, the Intellivision Spirit — $149 console comes with 45 games, was brought into the Atari fold through IP acquisition last year

Atari has taken retro gamers by surprise with its announcement of the Intellivision Sprint. The Mattel Intellivision, upon which this modernized console is based, was the strongest competitor for the established Atari 2600 (launched 1977) when it hit the market at the beginning of the 1980s. However, Atari bought the Intellivision brand name, trademarks, IP, rights to over 200 classic games, and more, in May last year – precipitating development of this previously unimaginable console collab.

Intellivision Sprint - Pre-Orders Open! - YouTube Watch On

Atari’s promotional video, above, reminds viewers about “the First Console War,” back in the 1980s. More usefully, the video highlights the different strengths of each system. I remember the Mattel Intellivision was definitely more desirable for advanced graphics and sound when it came out, but it was newer, and more expensive... Now, in 2025, the Atari vs Mattel ‘war’ has been over for a long time, and the two rival systems are ‘friends,’ according to the promo video.

Intellivision vs. Atari George Plimpton TV Attack Ads - YouTube Watch On

Getting to the point, perhaps, the new Intellivision Sprint console delivers 45 built-in classic Intellivision games, with many modern accoutrements.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intellivision Sprint's built-in games 1. Armour Battle 2. Astrosmash 3. Auto Racing 4. B-17 Bomber 5. Baseball 6. Body Slam: Super Pro Wrestling 7. Bomb Squad 8. Boulder Dash 9. Bowling 10. Buzz Bombers 11. Chip Shot: Super Pro Golf 12. Deep Pockets: Super Pro Pool & Billiards 13. Frog Bog 14. Golf 15. Hover Force 16. King of the Mountain 17. Motocross 18. Mountain Madness: Super Pro Skiing 19. Night Stalker 20. Pinball 21. Reversi 22. Sea Battle 23. Shark! Shark! 24. Slam Dunk: Super Pro Basketball 25. Slap Shot: Super Pro Hockey 26. Snafu 27. Soccer 28. Space Armada 29. Space Battle 30. Space Spartans 31. Spiker!: Super Pro Volleyball 32. Stadium Mud Buggies 33. Star Strike 34. Sub Hunt 35. Super Pro Decathlon 36. Super Pro Football 37. Takeover 38. Tennis 39. Thin Ice 40. Thunder Castle 41. Tower of Doom 42. Triple Action (Racing Cars / Biplanes / Battle Tanks) 43. Triple Challenge (Chess / Checkers / Backgammon) 44. Utopia 45. Vectron

Specifically, the reimagined console connects to your shiny new HDMI TV, it features Intellivision-style controllers that are now wireless, and there’s a custom UI for game browsing, favoriting, and more. Also, quite surprisingly, Atari has included all the keypad controller overlays you will need to get the best out of the 45 games bundled.

Typically for Atari, the PR we have seen is quite light on the technical data regarding the Intellivision Sprint. But what we do know is:

You can connect the HDMI port to any modern TV or monitor

Both wireless controllers dock with the console using USB-C, and will charge when docked

Controller keypad overlays are provided for all games – 2 of each (and they are double-sided)

Last but not least, there’s a USB-A port for connecting original Intellivision controllers (with adaptor), or to play additional games “sold separately.”

The ports - one for adding more games. (Image credit: Atari)

Those interested in grabbing an Intellivision Sprint console can opt for pre-orders today, at $149.99 in the U.S. However, we note the U.S. site is giving us a 404 at the time of writing, so used the EMEA product pages for details and specs. Across the pond, the UK price is £119.99. Pre-orders should get shipped out early December, in time for retro gaming fan Christmas stockings, we’d hope.

