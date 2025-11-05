Vectrex Mini retro console shatters Kickstarter goal within minutes — it will now cost $173, up from $115 and $150, to secure yours.

The Vectrex Mini console hit Kickstarter on Monday, as we foretold. It has been a rip-roaring success, with the project blasting past the €100,000 funding goal within 15 minutes. At the time of writing, the project has actually powered beyond €520,000 in backing, with over 2,600 backers pledging support. Remember, this is a modern remake of the legendary Vectrex vector-graphics-based games console from the early 1980s. This edition is built around a diminutive 5-inch OLED display and packs in 12 classic vector titles.

Unlike many consoles of the era, and today, the original Vectrex came with a built-in screen. This specially selected portrait-orientated CRT was deemed necessary by the designers to do justice to the glowing vector-based game visuals. Users of the original console seemed to love the arcade-like gaming in the home unlocked by this machine. However, the self-contained original Vectrex’s chosen path pumped up the price (at $199, it would cost nearly $700 in today’s money) and reducing consumer adoption.

Mini remake: inches off hitting the target

So, the unique proposition of the original Vectrex was its great vector game library and the eye-pleasing phosphor glowing screen that came with it. Sadly, from what we have seen of Vectrex Mini machines at trade shows and in hands-on demo videos, the screen side of the equation is lacking in the compact new machine.

Image 1 of 3 New (mini) and old. Every original Vectrex came with Mine Storm, an Asteroids clone which even today will convey the vector gaming genre to younger gamers. (Image credit: David Oghia on Kickstarter) More comparisons (Image credit: David Oghia on Kickstarter) The built-in games (Image credit: David Oghia on Kickstarter)

For immersion, the 1982-vintage machine's 9-inch cathode ray tube (CRT) would give the visuals much more presence. Moreover, the original's true oscilloscope-style vector display lit by the CRT phosphor, gave it a chance to compete with arcade experiences.

The Vectrex Mini has just a 5-inch OLED display, and many people will be reading this today on a smartphone with a bigger screen. It is that small...

While OLED might be the best modern flat panel display tech for its pure blacks, it is going to need some filtering / effects to compete with the original’s vector CRT glow.

Our advice would be to check one of these Vectrex Mini consoles out in person. See if the promise of "Half the Size, All the Magic" holds water, before spending your hard-earned cash.