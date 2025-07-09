Before it sells out, pick up the best value 256GB microSD Express card for the Nintendo Switch 2 at Prime Day sale

With Amazon Prime Day 2025 now well underway, we've seen some great deals emerge on our favorite tech products. But there are a few recent releases that are too new for discounts and, in some cases, still too hard to actually get your hands on, thanks to supply and demand issues. Enter microSD Express storage cards for the Nintendo Switch 2; they are a much sought-after item, with prices rising rather than falling, but there is one microSD card that is shining above all at the moment for availability and price.

The official 256GB Samsung microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2 is $59 at Walmart, and also the same price direct from the Nintendo store. This is currently the best value 256GB microSD card available to purchase, with the next closest price being $74 for a SanDisk 256GB microSD Express card direct from SanDisk. It's impressive how popular these storage cards are right now, and it's all due to the popularity of Nintendo's latest handheld games console.

So, if you've already got a Switch 2 and are desperate to expand upon the console's 256GB memory, then this is the best option available to you. Grabbing this officially licensed microSD Express card will save you $15 compared to its closest competitor.

If you're holding out for a deal on these microSD Express cards during the sales, you're going to be disappointed. The demand is far too high for any microSD Express cards to be discounted. However, if you're not desperate to have more storage immediately, then it may be worth waiting for more selection to come back into stock.

Capacities range from just 128GB to a whopping 1TB for microSD Express, and the internal system storage of the Switch 2 is 256GB. So if you want a higher amount of storage than what's already available, you will have to wait, and there's no definitive answer to when we will see more stock availability. You can keep track of the most popular microSD Express cards with our Where to Buy microSD Express stock checker.

