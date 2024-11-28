TP-Link 8-Port 2.5-Gigabit Switch hits an all-time low, going for less than $100 on Black Friday

Network devices aren’t the sexiest upgrades and are often ignored by many enthusiasts. But if there’s more than one gamer in your home or multiple devices requiring reliable, high-speed internet, you should invest in a decent and reliable network switch. So, if you’re tired of relying on Wi-Fi with its high latency, you should check out the TP-Link TL-SG108-M2 network switch. This unmanaged 8-port 2.5 Gbit switch is now at $99.99 on Amazon — a 50% discount from its original price of $199.99.

The first version of this switch was named Tom’s Hardware’s Best All-Around Budget Network Switch in 2022, and it seems that it still delivers excellent performance for its price. What we like best about this new version is that it now has a much higher bandwidth, allowing you to use faster 2.5 GbE network devices, like some NAS, and enjoy the faster speeds some internet providers deliver.

But even if it’s much faster now, it’s still easy to set up—plug the switch into a power outlet and your router, then attach your devices to it, and you’re good to go! You don’t need to go through any complicated configuration settings to get the most speed out of it. And since it works with CAT5e, CAT6, and CAT6A cables, you don’t have to go through the expensive and time-consuming process of upgrading your in-house LAN wiring when upgrading to this network switch.

TP-Link TL-SG108-M2: now $99.99 on Amazon (was $199.99) The eight-port TP-Link TL-SG108-M2 offers 2.5 Gbit Ethernet, allowing multiple devices in your home to enjoy reliable, wired, high-speed internet. It's a plug-and-play device and can use your existing CAT5e or newer LAN cables, making upgrading fast and easy.

So, if you love hosting LAN parties, own multiple devices that require a fast internet connection, or have two or more people in your house who would appreciate a reliable wired connection, now is the time to upgrade from the simple router from your internet service provider. This network switch will let you unlock the speeds you’re paying for and solve your lag and latency problem at half the regular price.

