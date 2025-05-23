Recommended reading

Realtek's $10 tiny 10GbE network adapter is coming to motherboards later this year

Finally, some affordable 10GbE

Realtek&#039;s 10GbE controller
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Update: 07:30 am (ET) 5/23: Realtek itself has demonstrated its RTL8127 NIC working with an unknown switch using cheap CAT5E cables, and the company’s representatives at the booth emphasised this fact. However, we do not know which switch or router the company used. Yet, most 10GbE routers and switches are designed for CAT6 cabling.

Although there are many higher-end motherboards that feature 2.5GbE or even 5GbE network ports, only some of them feature a 10GbE network adapter due to cost concerns. However, this may change later this year as Realtek is prepping an inexpensive 10GbE controller that is aimed at motherboards. The controller is being showcased at Computex 2025.

The Realtek RTL8127 is a tiny — measuring 9mm x 9mm — network controller with a PCIe 4.0 x2 interface that supports a wide range of Ethernet speeds, including 2.5 Gbps, 5 Gbps, and 10 Gbps. The RTL8127 controller consumes about 1.95W and supports modern standby modes, which is critical for laptops. The controller integrates hardware-level error correction (ECC) and cyclic redundancy check (CRC) features to ensure reliable connections and data integrity during transmission. Also, the unit features built-in self-loopback diagnostic functions for easier maintenance.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 10GBase-T technology has been used primarily in servers and high-end workstations, but its adoption for more mainstream PCs has been slow, to put it mildly. Aquantia tried to popularize it for enthusiasts in the late 2010s, then it got acquired by Marvell in 2019, and while the company still sells the AQC107 silicon, it is quite expensive for motherboard integration, and add-on cards are, by definitio,n more expensive than integrated solutions.

Features of the RTL8127 make it ideal for a range of applications, including integration into motherboards, laptops, add-on Ethernet cards, and various customer premises equipment (CPE). Perhaps more importantly, Realtek plans to sell these chips for about $10 starting later this year, which will make its integration a much more appealing endeavor for motherboard makers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Of course, producers of mainboards will sell the 10GbE as a premium feature starting from late 2025 – early 2026, so expect 10GbE connectivity to be a part of higher-end offerings and to that end we can only wonder how much will desktop motherboards with a 10GbE cost.

Of course, just like earlier, the big concern is how much the infrastructure (switches, access points, etc.) supporting 10GbE costs. At present, the cheapest 10GBase-T switch from TP-Link costs $299 at Newegg, and, of course, this switch requires CAT6 or CAT6A cables, which are also not cheap, making a 10GbE network a pretty expensive endeavor. Then again, if there are a lot of motherboards with a cheap 10GbE NIC, demand for switches goes up, and they will get cheaper. However, we can only wonder when this time comes.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jame5
    It kills me that this is such a chicken and an egg problem. Motherboard and AIC manufacturers complain that nobody is seeking out the higher end network options, and the reason nobody is doing so is because the rest of the infrastructure is so wildly overpriced as to be a non-starter.

    So many people would gladly move up to 2.5GbE or 5GbE if not full 10GbE quickly if there was something closer to reasonable price parity to the current crop of hardware. But when a 5 port switch has such wild disparity, nobody can be blamed for the lack of "excitement" around faster networking technologies.

    5 port switch costs:
    1GbE switch is around $15
    2.5GbE switch is $80-$140
    10GbE is $300

    Even taking the argument that 10GbE should be 10x the price of 1GbE, that should put the price at $150 for a 10GbE 5-port switch. Prices are so wildly skewed on switching gear as to make any home network speed upgrades unfeasible for the large majority of the populace.
  • Notton
    Cheapest I've seen a 5-port 2.5GbE switch is $43 for a TP-link.
  • autobahn
    If a 10GBe NIC is going to cost just $10 or even $20-$25 then there should be plenty of money left for Cat6 or 6a cabling. People seeking out 10GB are not going to mind the cost so much and in fact these low 10GB NIC costs may justify finally spending on a 10GB switch to upgrade the home or home lab.
  • bit_user
    Jame5 said:
    5 port switch costs:
    1GbE switch is around $15
    2.5GbE switch is $80-$140
    10GbE is $300
    A couple months ago, I got this 4x 2.5G + 2x 10G (SFP+) switch for $34 on Amazon. Works great!
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DNDSXHCK
    Here's a version of the same switch, but with 2x 10GBaseT ports (instead of SFP+), currently $100:
    https://www.amazon.com/Ethernet-Unmanaged-RJ45-NICGIGA-Port/dp/B0DS4KC7Y3/
    ServeTheHome reviewed a 6x 10GBaseT switch they claim cost $195.
    https://www.servethehome.com/hasivo-s600w-5xgt-1sx-se-a-six-port-10g-switch/
  • Geef
    Devil's Advocate: "But what will we use that much speed for?!?"

    Answer: Download that stuff we all know the internet was made for... faster!
  • bit_user
    Geef said:
    Devil's Advocate: "But what will we use that much speed for?!?"
    LAN, not WAN. So, like backups and other local file-sharing.
  • greenreaper
    Geef said:
    Download that stuff we all know the internet was made for... faster!
    Or upload it... If you happen to be one of those with a synchronous fibre connection.
  • Jame5
    It's an actual reason to justify that 5Gbps fiber service you have been eyeing.
  • usertests
    1 Gbps ports should be completely retired in favor of 2.5 Gbps, if not 5 Gbps.
  • passivecool
    9mm x 9mm ?! Can't be correct. 9mm is 3/8" =maybe the size of the chip but not the board, for sure. the slot is bigger...
    It would be better if y'all got rid of inches all together, archaic measurement based off a british king's finger segment length, because he was king=god, come on, get over it.
