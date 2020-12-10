Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Updated 23 September 2022

Creative Coupon Codes 2022

Creative Coupon Codes 2022

Discover better sound and only the best in digital entertainment by shopping with these exclusive Creative Labs promotions. Treat yourself to a new set of intuitive speakers, or grab a set of headphones for a special someone, knowing that quality doesn’t have to break the bank. Browse below for the latest Creative coupon codes and Creative coupons for your most successful experience yet!
40%
OFF

40% off the Zen Hybrid wireless over-ear headphones with this Creative coupon code

New customers save 40% on the Creative Zen Hybrid wireless over-ear headphones with Hybrid Active noise cancellation.
Get CouponZEN22HYBRID
40 points when you sign up to the newsletter ($2 off)

Subscribe to receive the latest Creative sales and audio tech news, and you'll also receive 40 points that you can redeem for $2 off your next order.
1 use today
Get Deal
FREE
POINTS

Refer your friends for 30 free points

When your friend signs up for an account and makes a purchase, you will earn 30 free points!
Get Deal
58%
OFF

Creative Sale: Best deals for 10-58% off

Browse this range of Creative speakers, sound blasters, sound cards, headphones and more for up to 58% off.
2 uses today
Get Deal
$110
OFF

Bundle Deals: $5-$110 off select speakers, Sound Blaster cards, and more

Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all $35+ orders

1 use today
Get Deal
$70
OFF

$10-$70 off select soundbar speakers for a limited time

1 use today
Get Deal
$50
OFF

$10-$50 off select Sound Blaster products

3 uses today
Get Deal
$20
OFF

$20 off the Sound Blaster X4 and Aurvana Trio LS bundles

Get multi-channel surround sound at home and on the go with this bundle.
Get Deal
60%
OFF

SXFI Amp and Aurvana Trio LS bundle for nearly 60% off

Get nearly 60% off the Super X-Fi headphone AMP for Android and in-ear headphones bundle.
Get Deal
30%
OFF

Sound Blaster G3 gaming headset and Blaze portable gaming amp bundle for 30% off

Get Deal
$30
OFF

Select over ear headphones on sale for over $30 off

Get Deal
53%
OFF

7-53% off amplifiers and sound cards

Get Deal
$50
OFF

$50 off the Outlier Air V3 twin pack wireless in ear headphones

Get Deal
25%
OFF

At least 25% off select refurbished Sound Blaster X sound cards

Get Deal
20%
OFF

Headphones, webcams, and more from $19.99 in the work from home series (up to 20% off)

Get Deal
$80
OFF

$80 off the iRoar Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Get Deal
$50
OFF

Gaming headset with super X-Fi tech and mic for $50 off

Get Deal
20%
OFF

Over 20% off various over ear headsets and headphones

Get Deal
$30
OFF

$30 off Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2 webcam while stocks last

Get Deal
FROM
$9.99

Replacement parts starting from $9.99

Score a remote control for your Creative X-Fi Sonic Carrier, charging cases for your Outlier, ear tips, adapters for your Sound Blasters and more with prices starting at $9.99/
Get Deal
FREE
WARRANTY

3-24 month warranty included with all sound systems

Get Deal
FREE
RETURNS

Free returns within 30 days of purchase

Get Deal
Even More Deals & Coupon Codes for Creative

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

Creative Labs Coupon: 10% off Sound Blaster cards

Sound Blaster sound cards

10% Off

Ended

Speakers on sale for up to $50 off at Creative Labs

Speakers

$50 Off

Active

Up to 60% off with the Creative student discount

Amps, speakers & more

60% Off

Active

30% off with this Creative Labs coupon code

Headphones, sound cards, speakers & more

30% Off

Ended

Become A Member

The best way to enjoy the latest Creative promotions totally free is by joining their membership program. Simply register for an account online to become a basic member; you’ll earn 1 point for every $1 spent on eligible products such as a Creative Labs webcam or one of their Creative Labs drivers. Every 20 points will automatically be converted to $1 in store credit to use on your next online purchase. Once you place an order as a basic member, you’ll be upgraded to premium status, where you can enjoy even more ways to save!

Additional Ways to Save

Remember to sign up for their newsletter so you never miss out on limited-time offers, such as monthly Creative sale events and product upgrades. You may also refer your friends to shop the latest Creative Labs MP3 player models through your unique link to earn 30 points towards your membership account.  

You’ll also want to browse their sale section, where best-sellers such as the Creative Labs Pebble or Creative Labs Sound Blaster Play 3 are available at unbelievable prices. If you have your eye on something that is full price, there’s no need to worry, just use a Creative coupon code at checkout for similar savings.

Shop Refurbished

For heavily discounted products with no Creative promo code necessary, check out their refurbished collection. This stock was returned by customers for varied reasons, but every item is thoroughly tested to ensure that it meets approved standards. Whether you're shopping for Creative speakers or even a pair of Creative over-ear headphones, this is a great place to browse for all of the best deals. All of these items come in mint condition with a 90-day limited hardware warranty, so grab a Creative coupon and shop this section to save today!

Enjoy Free Delivery

Once you’ve browsed their website for your must-have items, just be sure that your cart total adds up to over $35 to receive free standard delivery. Otherwise, this same service will cost anywhere from $7.50 to $15.50 depending on the weight of your order; you can always use a Creative promo or Creative discount code at checkout to save on any additional fees. 

Popular Expired Creative promo codes

30%
OFF

12.12 Sale: 30% off sitewide with this Creative coupon code

Enrich your life with the unmatched quality of these Creative sound cards, headsets, ear buds, speakers, and more for 30% off.
$20
OFF

Creative Coupon: $20 off when you spend $150

20%
OFF

Creative discount code for an extra 20% off Outlier earbuds

Take advantage of this limited time Creative promotion to get Outlier series headphones and earbuds for 20% off!
10%
OFF

Extra 10% off sale items using this Creative promo code

Check out this deal to get another 10% off marked down Creative Labs Sound Blaster cards, headphones, speakers, and more. Don't miss out on these extra discounts!
$10
OFF

Creative Coupon Code: $10 off orders of $100 or more

Upgrade your gaming rig with a new sound card, set of speakers, and more audio essentials for less with this limited-time offer.
$50
OFF

Creative Coupon: $50 off select SXFI audio and sound cards

Find an entire range of Creative speakers, Sound Blaster cards, and headphones for $50 off when you redeem this coupon code.
25%
OFF

Last Chance: 25% off sitewide with this Creative coupon code

25%
OFF

Extended Labor Day Sale - 25% off storewide with this Creative promo code

About Creative

A worldwide leader in digital entertainment, since their founding in 1981, Creative started with the vision that multimedia can revolutionize the way people interact with one another. Famous for their signature Creative Sound Blaster sound cards, they now provide cutting-edge audio solutions, premium wireless Creative Labs speakers, high-performance earphones, and portable media devices to everyone. 

No matter if you’re shopping for a gift or a Creative X-Fi Sonic Carrier for your movie nights, keep reading here for tips on how to land the latest tech for less. Plus, you can also snatch up one of our many Creative promotions or a Creative coupon code for an even better value!

Creative: Frequently Asked Questions

Does Creative ever have sales?

Other than their year-round Creative sale section and refurbished collection of products, they do occasionally host huge sales to help you shop the latest tech for less. Keep your eye on this page around major holidays such as Black Friday and Boxing Day; you may also want to join their email newsletter for additional updates and the chance to receive additional Creative promotions in your inbox!

Does Creative price match?

With their price match guarantee, if the product price drops below what you've paid for, just contact their friendly customer service team for a hassle-free refund of the price difference. Just check on individual product pages for the “Price Match Guarantee” label to ensure they are eligible for this offer. Remember that you can also shop with a Creative coupon code or Creative promo code to get the best possible value every time!

How do you get free shipping from Creative?

Enjoying complimentary delivery is easy when shopping for your must-have Creative speakers and other premium tech items. Just spend $35 or more on a single purchase for free standard shipping; you can also browse here for any free shipping codes or Creative promotions just in case you don’t reach that minimum spend.