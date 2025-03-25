These 12 under-$50 gadgets have upgraded my tech life, and they're all on sale during Spring Sale season

As much as I love high-priced tech like my 4K projector or Audioengine A5+ speakers, most of us can't regularly spend several hundred dollars on a tech gift or purchase. But that doesn't mean you can't substantially improve your tech life (or the lives of your tech-focused friends and family) while spending a comparatively small amount of money.

I own all of the affordable tech gifts in this list below, and all are on sale for less than $50. In fact, many are under $25! Each of these products has made my nerdy world a little nicer in its own way. If you're looking for a small tech splurge for yourself during this Spring Sale week, or an affordable gift for that techie friend or family member, one of these 50-or-under options might be just what you're after.

My favorite sub-$50 deals:

HOTO Wireless Screwdriver: was $60, now $39

Lenovo Go Qi Charging Mouse: was $70, now $45

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam: was $60, now $48

I've used the HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set to build dozens of PCs

(Image credit: Hoto)

I build a lot of PCs, and I also do a fair bit of home improvement work around my apartment. So a cordless screwdriver is a nice thing to have. I also own a much slimmer Wowstick, but have found HOTO's NEX O1 Pro to be more useful thanks to its extra (and variable) torque. It's great for loosening those factory-installed screws on PC cases that just don't want to let go, and also good for assembling furniture.



The HOTO won't replace my DeWalt impact driver or drill for bigger, tougher jobs. But for everyday tasks, it's powerful enough, easy to charge over USB-C, and even looks good on my workbench.

HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: now $39 at Amazon (was $60)

HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly.

USB cheap media control box puts volume and track control a touch away

(Image credit: Amazon)

For those of us of a certain age, few things beat a chunky tactile volume knob and physical buttons for controlling media, and Vaydeer's USB device provides that and then some. I own the previous version of this device and love it for controlling and muting music at my treadmill desk while I work.

I can also use the buttons on it to play / pause audio and video, move forward to the next track or backward to the previous one. It's totally plug and play as no drivers are needed.





Vaydeer Volume Control Knob + Media Buttons: now $29 at Amazon (was $32)

Just plug this simple USB device into a USB port and you can control the volume and select tracks without reaching for your keyboard or mouse.

Wireless retro controller takes me back to the 80s, removes the cord

(Image credit: Amazon)

What's not to love about a $40 SNES-inspired wireless gaming controller that's compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and the Nintendo Switch? Not much, but I own the original Pro model and not one of these newer models with translucent plastic shells. That's peak late-90s nostalgia and I really don't want to love it as much as I do.



As you might expect given this controller's small size and many more buttons than the SNES controller it was based on, its Rumble motors aren't the strongest, and the layout can feel kind of cramped for some modern games. But for any kind of retro game and especially platformers (I'm looking at you, Super Mario Bros. Wonder), this is my go-to controller. At this price, maybe I should pick up another one.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller: now $40 at Amazon

With its SNES-inspired design and translucent shell, this controller will appeal to gamers of a certain age. But its appeal goes beyond its looks.

Lenovo's Go Qi Charging Wireless Mouse never needs to be plugged in

(Image credit: Lenovo)

I have wireless charging pads at my desk and three other places around my apartment, as well as my desk at the office, for keeping my phone and watch juiced up, and I take one with me when I travel. So when I saw Lenovo had a Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse that charges wirelessly using the Qi standard, I was intrigued. And now that I've owned one for more than a year, it's my go-to travel rodent. In fact, I just retrieved this mouse from my suitcase after a trip to Scotland.



There's not much remarkable about this compact mouse in terms of its design. It houses a USB-C dongle under its magnetic top, and it also works over Bluetooth for pairing it with up to three devices. Lenovo claims 2-3 months of use if you use it a couple of hours a day, which is probably fairly accurate.

I've never been able to tell because whenever I'm done using it, I just drop it on the Qi charging stand on my desk and it's fully charged whenever I pick it up again. Plugging things in is so 2019. However, it does have a USB-C port in the front if you want to pry off the rubber door and charge it the old-school way.



Lenovo Go Wireless Mouse: now $45 at Lenovo (was $60)

This unassuming compact mouse hides Qi wireless charging abilities in its base. Just drop it on a charging pad when you're doing and never worry about running out of pointer power again.

Anker's PowerConf C200 2K Webcam delivers good performance and good-enough resolution for under $50

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I experimented with a 4K webcam during the worst of the Covid pandemic. But the truth is, almost no one needs that level of image quality for office and family chats. And many chat programs will just down-res you to 1080p (or less), anyway. So unless you're a serious streamer or have some other niche case, I recommend something more affordable.



I've been using Anker's PowerConf C200 2K Webcam for the past two years and I couldn't be happier with it. Its somewhat nebulous "2K" resolution looks sharper than 1080p webcams I've used in the past, and its low-light performance is great. It has an easy-to-see red privacy shutter for when you're not using it, and it's compact enough to easily clip onto a laptop screen and toss into a bag if you want to travel with it. It also has a screw mount on the bottom for mounting to an arm or stand, which is how I use it with the 55-inch OLED TV I use as a monitor. My old 4K webcam is in a corner gathering dust. But I use Anker's PowerConf C200 2K almost every day.

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam: now $48 at Amazon (was $60)

With its "2K" sensor that works well in bright or low light, compact frame, and easy-to-see privacy shutter, Anker's PowerConf C200 2K is all the webcam most of us will ever need.

Add recessed power and USB ports to your desk for just $21

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

OK, this one's only for the DIY-inclined, because it involves cutting a hole in your desk (or anywhere else you might want some flush-mount power ports, like a nightstand). Jgstkcity's recessed power strip lets you drop a couple of AC outlets and two USB charging ports (one 30W USB-C) anywhere you need them – again, once you've cut a hole for it.



While it's always smart to be wary of no-name power strips, I've owned the older non-PD version of this strip for over two years and it's been functioning just fine. I have it installed in the narrow stand I built right behind my couch. It's a super-convenient place for power outlets, especially when friends or family stop by. I just warn people not to put drinks there. Thankfully, the coffee table is even more convenient for that and it's right in front of the couch.

Jgstkcity Recessed Power Strip: now $21 at Amazon

You'll likely need a drill and a saw to install it, but having a couple of power plugs and USB-C PD power right on the surface of your desk or nightstand is super convenient.

Powerowl's rechargeable batteries are good and surprisingly cheap

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When I first started using rechargeable batteries with my Walkman in the early 90s, they were kind of awful (but still better than spending all my money feeding my music addiction). They couldn't hold a charge and didn't last nearly as long as name-brand disposable batteries. But here in the mid-2020s, rechargeables are surprisingly good.



Panasonic's Eneloops arguably ushered in the rechargeable AA and AAA renaissance, but PowerOwl's batteries are a lot more affordable and I haven't had a single one fail in over three years of using them in my various remotes, smart door locks, and other devices.

PowerOwl 8 AA Rechargeable Batteries With Charger: now $24 at Amazon , was $28

These PowerOwl Pro AA batteries are rated to 2800mAh (though I wouldn't put stock in that spec) and are rated to keep 60% of their power for two years. The included USB-powered charger isn't the fastest (10 hours rated), but it gets the job done. Clip the coupon to get it at this price.

Baseus 65W Flat GaN wall charger is great for travel and commuting

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If there's one thing everyone with modern tech could probably use at this point, it's an extra high-speed and compact charger. The Baseus 65W Flat Wall Charger is my new-found favorite. It's especially great for travel, because it outputs 45W over USB-C for my laptop and up to 20W over USB-A for my phone or other devices, all while folding to a slim 0.66 inches thick. It's smaller than a deck of cards and easily fits in pretty much any bag pocket.



Its slim shape should also help keep the device fully inserted in loose hotel room power sockets, and while the outer shell is plastic, the build quality feels solid, and it includes a 3.3-foot USB-C charging cable for those of us who aren't already drowning in cables from other devices. You'll have to provide your own USB-A cable to charge a second device, but at its current sale price, there's hardly a reason to complain about that. And who doesn't have an extra USB-A charging cable at this point?

Hang your headphones on some under-desk charging ports for $13

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Do-it-all devices that pull together disparate features often turn out to be junk. But it’s hard to discount a $16 device that combines an under-the-desk headset hanger / cable holder and a three-port USB charging hub is hard to discount. Depending on where you place the device, the ports are great for charging phones and tablets. PD charging is supported, but only up to 20W, so don't expect to be plugging your laptop here. Cozoo's device ships with both 3M tape and screws for mounting under your desk, as well as cable tie-downs to help make the setup as tidy as possible.



Given the price (and the fact that I've never heard of the brand outside of these devices), I generally wouldn't want this to be my only charging option. But I've had this hanger under my standing desk for nearly a year now and it's always worked for me as expected.

COZOO Headphone Stand with USB Charger was $20, now $13 at Amazon

This under-desk headphone hanger is also a charging hub, with two USB-A ports and a USB-C port with up to 20W of output. It also has notches for hanging cables that you want to keep handy.

TP-Link's AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter delivers Wi-Fi 6 to older devices over USB

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Have you upgraded your router to Wi-Fi 6 or later, but your desktop or laptop doesn't have the requisite hardware to take advantage of your recent network tech? TP-Link's AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter is here to solve that problem for you. It's quite large by USB Wi-Fi dongle standards, but I've found it works quite well with the Wi-Fi 6 router I bought in 2020.

I have the router running downstairs from my office. And it instantly fixed an issue I was having with very poor reception from the SFF PC I built in the Fractal Terra case .

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter: now $31 at Amazon (was $49)

Sure, it's big and bulky with two antennas, but this Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter can deliver some serious speed to your desktop or laptop when paired with a Wi-Fi 6 or later router.

Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub is easy to mount on many desks

(Image credit: Orico)

This is a four-port USB hub that's designed to clamp onto your desk and give you extra convenient connectivity. Orico's device delivers USB 3.0 speeds, which is good enough for most modern devices.

It comes in black or silver and has a nice sturdy metal frame. Just note that its clamp section is pretty shallow and its adjustable screw can only open between 10 and 32 mm, so it won't fit on all desks.

Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub: now $19 at Newegg

An otherwise standard four-port USB 3.0 hub, this Orico model stands out for its metal frame and clamp design.

Clean up the cables under your desk with a tray

(Image credit: Delamu)

If you to get a handle on the PC cables in your home or office, some cheap cable management trays will do the job. This two-pack comes with tape, though heavier loads will ultimately require some screws.



Besides the trays, this kit also comes with cable ties and a few cable clips you can place along the bottom or sides of your desk. One of these has been holding up the PC cable clutter in my living room for the past year. But I had to screw it into my desk because it's holding one of the above Anker power strips, plus the large external power brick from my LG OLED TV/Monitor.