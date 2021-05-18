The Best Gaming Routers 2021

There's no strict definition for what a gaming router is, but you'll probably know one when you see one by its aggressive angles and, often, a plethora of antennas. But aside from aesthetics, what makes a router a gaming router, let alone the best gaming router? In general, it's down to higher-end hardware than budget offerings, including extra bands to handle more devices, and often a faster CPU to juggle an increased device load. Then there are usually gaming-centric features in the user interface to help prioritize gaming traffic and packets, and more granular controls for tweaking and streamlining your network performance for optimum to make sure it best serves your gaming needs. All this comes at a higher cost than most mainstream routers, but can make for a better gaming experience with less lag, especially if your home network and Internet bandwidth is split between several people and dozens of devices.

All that said, the best gaming router for you might not be a gaming router at all if you’re in a small apartment without multiple people clamoring for your limited internet bandwidth. If that sounds like you, consider a more mainstream router and spend the extra money on a better CPU, graphics card, or an SSD so you can install more games.

Also, while the best gaming router can do a lot to prioritize your gaming packets and reduce lag, don’t expect it to make you substantially better at competitive gaming. If properly configured a gaming router will, at the very least, make sure that the reason you lost has more to do with your skillset (or lack thereof) than anything else.

How to Find the Best Gaming Router

There is plenty to consider if you’re in the market for a router, whether you're after the best gaming router or something less gaming-specific:

Should you splurge on Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax), or Stick with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)? Unless you’re just going to get a budget router to tide you over,, you should get at least Wi-Fi 6, though probably not 6E just yet. For more on this, check out our Wi-Fi 6/6E feature.

How many wired ports do you need? While Wi-Fi is convenient, wired Ethernet is still king when it comes to latency and reliability -- two important factors for gaming. So whenever possible, you'll want to be plugged directly into your router via Ethernet when playing competitive games. Most routers ship with four LAN ports for plugging in four Ethernet devices, plus one input for your Internet (WAN).

That's enough for most people, but with the rise of smart home hubs, set-top boxes, consoles and other devices, you may want more. Higher-end options sometimes (not always) ship with more Ethernet ports. TP-Link's Archer AX6000 impressively has eight Ethernet ports. Alternatively, you could buy one of the best network switches and add as many Ethernet ports as your network needs.



Consider the size and makeup of your home. Deciding which model is the best gaming router for you also comes down to how big your home is, plus how old it is, which tends to dictate what's inside your walls. If you have a large space and/or your walls are made with things like brick, metal, or foil-wrapped insulation, consider a mesh router or a router that’s mesh-compatible so that you can buy additional satellites to place in areas where signal strength is weak. Note that most of Asus' recent routers can function as part of a mesh setup; look for a feature called AiMesh. Range extenders/repeaters can also be used to improve throughput or fill in dead spots. But they are often more complicated to set up and don’t work as seamlessly as a mesh setup, which your devices will see as a singular network, no matter where you are in your home and which device you're connected to.

How many bands do I need? That largely depends on how many devices there are in your home connecting to your network. Think of bands like separate highways for devices to connect to. Just note that not all of those highways travel at the same speed or have the same amount of lanes. Without getting into details that could turn this whole section into a story unto itself, if gaming traffic is your priority, look for a router with two 5 GHz bands, so that most of your modern devices can connect to one and you can leave the other wide open for your gaming packets.



If you have one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities, you may want to consider a router with a 6 GHz band. Just know that the range of 6 GHz tends to be shorter than 5 GHz or 2.5 GHz, so you'll want to be sure your router is fairly close to your gaming rig. Ideally, you'll be plugged in directly via Ethernet so that crowded Wi-Fi bands won't be a concern at all.

The Best Gaming Routers

1. Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Best Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router Processor: Three-core 1.5 Ghz | Memory/Storage: 512MB Ram, 256MB flash | Ports: (5) gigabit Ethernet, (1) USB 3.0 | Tech/Bands: Wi-Fi 6: 600 Mbps @ 2.4 GHz, 5400 Mbps @ 5 GHz | Dimensions: 11.61 x 7.87 x 2.51 inches (295 x 200 x 64 mm) DumaOS 3.0 Network congestion control Supports Wi-Fi 6 Setup drudgery Only four gigabit Ethernet ports

It lacks RGB lights, and setup could be easier, but Netgear's Nighthawk XR1000 brings its powerful DumaOS 3.0 for fine-tuning of the network to prioritize traffic, as well as Wi-Fi 6 with beamforming. There's no Wi-Fi 6E here either, but with very few devices actually supporting that spec, plus the fact that its inclusion would come at the sacrifice of a second useful 5 GHz band, most users are better off without 6E for at least a couple more years anyway.

The XR1000 may not be for everyone, especially given its $300-plus price. But those who want a true gaming router with granular controls rather than colorful lights should consider this the best gaming router for their needs.



Read: Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 review

2. Asus RT-AX82U Best Mid-Range Gaming Router Processor: Three-core 1.5 Ghz | Memory/Storage: 512MB Ram, 256MB flash | Ports: Five (5) gigabit Ethernet, (1) USB 3.2 Gen 1 | Tech/Bands: Wi-Fi 6: 574 Mbps @ 2.4 GHz, 4804 @ 5 GHz | Dimensions: 10.85 x 7.26 x 6.5 inches (275.5 x 184.4 x 165 mm) with antennas Supports Wi-Fi 6 Excellent range and throughput Integrated security Ease of setup and granular QoS control Only four Ethernet and one USB port Minimal effect with gaming port

The Asus RT-AX82U offers a good combination of Wi-Fi 6 throughput and gaming performance, all in an attractive, reasonably compact package for a modest $230. We were impressed by the high fps scores, the option for gaming-centric QoS settings, and the integrated security.



You also get Aura compatible RGB lighting, which some will appreciate, but you can also turn off. Just know that your Ethernet and USB options are limited, and there's no WTFast option. There's also no Wi-Fi 6E here, but we wouldn't expect it at this price, and the vast majority of devices can't take advantage of the 6 GHz band yet anyway.

Read: Asus RT-AX82U review

3. Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 WiFi 6E Best Cost-No-Object Gaming Router Processor: Quad-core 1.8 Ghz | Memory/Storage: 1GB Ram, 256MB flash | Ports: (5) gigabit Ethernet, (1) 2.5 Gigabit WAN/LAN, (2) USB 3.0 | Tech/Bands: Wi-Fi 5: 1148Mbps @ 2.4 GHz; 4804 Mbps @ 5 GHz; 4804 Mbps @ 6 GHz | Dimensions: 10.4 x 10.4 x 2.9 inches (26.4 x 26.4x 7.4 cm) without antennas Latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless standard Included security subscription Very fast, with flexible Ethernet ports Big and expensive Latest firmware has QoS issues Wi-Fi 6E devices still nascent

Asus' ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 was the first Wi-Fi 6E router available, and it shows that coming early to a new standard is not without some issues. We applaud this router's extremely speedy Wi-Fi throughput, ease of setup, integrated security, support for OutFox, a service which promises less gaming latency, and the flexibility in the wired ports that offer link aggregation.

But the GT-AXE11000 is extremely expensive; there are very few Wi-Fi 6E devices on the market, and we saw poor QoS performance in our testing with the current firmware at the time. This issue was fixed by reverting to older firmware, but that firmware introduced latency issues. Clearly at the time we tested, Asus was still working out some software bugs.

It's possible or even likely that these performance issues will be improved by the time you read this. But Wi-Fi 6E is still very much in its infancy. So unless money isn't an object and you simply must have the latest Wi-Fi standard (along with some other very good features that this router brings to the table), you may want to wait until more 6E routers are available and the standard has had some time to mature and proliferate to more clients.

Read: Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 WiFi 6E review

4. TP-Link Archer AX6000 Best Non-Gaming Specific Router Processor: Quad-core 1.8 Ghz | Memory/Storage: 1 GB Ram, 128 MB flash | Ports: (8) gigabit Ethernet, (1) 2.5 Gigabit WAN, (2) USB 3,2 Gen 1 | Tech/Bands: Wi-Fi 6: 1148 Mbps @ 2.4 GHz, 4804 Mbps @ 5 GHz | Dimensions: 10.3 X 10.3 X 2.4 inches (261.2 X 261.2 X 60.2 mm) Affordable Wi-Fi 6 option Abundant Ethernet, supporting link aggregation Easy to setup and use Excellent compatibility across all clients tested Simplistic software Dual-band and no 6E

TP-Link's Archer AX6000 Next-Gen Wi-Fi Router sits somewhere between a full-tilt gaming router like the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 and basic budget options like TP-Link's sub-$70 Archer A7 AC1750 . The Archer AX6000's ‘middle of the road’ approach results in a router that's larger than some, with lots of antennas (8) and gigabit Ethernet ports (8, plus a 2.5GB WAN). You also get Wi-Fi 6, though not the newer 6E that makes use of the less-cluttered 6 GHz band.



Delivering a good value for about $250, the Archer AX6000 impressed us with its solid 5 GHz throughput speeds, high fps gaming scores when connected via Ethernet or 5 GHz, integrated 8 port switch, and included security subscription. Just know that the gaming-centric and QoS features found in pricier gaming routers are often absent here, as is a third band to better handle lots of devices. But as a general-purpose, mid-range router, there is plenty to like about the AX6000, including decent overall gaming performance.

Read: TP-Link Archer AX6000 Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Router review