MSI's First Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router Adds AI QoS, RGB Craziness

MSI isn’t a name that we typically think of when it comes to the best gaming routers, but the company is looking to change that perception with the launch of the RadiX AXE6600 at CES 2022. This is the first wireless router from MSI, which joins its growing family of hardware peripherals to complement its better-known motherboards and graphics cards.

The RadiX AXE6600 is based on the latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless protocol and features a tri-band setup. Although the company didn’t get into specifics, we know that it uses a 1.8 GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor that features a beefy heatsink and a heatpipe arrangement to keep things cool and prevent overheating.

Given that MSI is entering a market filled with competition from Netgear, Asus, TP-Link and countless others, the RadiX AXE6600 is looking to go toe-to-toe on features. One in particular that helps it stand out is what MSI calls AI QoS. The MSI logo on the top of the router actually doubles as a button. Pressing it cycles through several QoS presets (i.e., gaming, streaming, productivity, etc.) so that you don’t have to wander into the web interface (or an app) to change settings. Of course, you still have the option to log in to the web interface if you wish for more granular control over QoS settings.

One other trick up MSI’s sleeve is Mystic Light RGB support. Of course, we’ve seen RGB effects on gaming routers before, but MSI doesn’t just include lighting on the router body. The RGB effects also extend to the six antennae jutting out from the body. Although it seems somewhat counterintuitive to add complexity to the same antennae that are your lifeline to broadband internet goodness, we’ll be interested to hear MSI’s reasoning for its inclusion (other than the fact that it looks cool).

Unfortunately, MSI has not provided us with pricing for the RadiX AXE6600, and the company is also mum on availability. However, MSI does assure us that the wireless router will debut this year, likely in Q3 or Q4 2022.