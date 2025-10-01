M5-powered iPad Pro breaks cover in GeekBench, scoring 4,133 in single-threaded tests — matches M4 Max and beats every single-core PC chip score

News
By published

Can't wait to see what an M5 Max will do.

Apple
(Image credit: Apple)

It's well established by now that Apple's chip designs are really fast in single-threaded performance, as well as exceedingly power-efficient. Both the M4 Max in the Mac Studio and the A19 Pro ensconced in the iPhone Pro have been widely praised, but things have been quiet for a while on the iPad front, until today. A presumable M5 chip showed up in GeekBench, hitting a single-thread score of 4,133 points, a score higher than any stock-clocked CPU tested.

The device in question is an "iPad 17,3" device, almost assuredly the impending 2025 revision of the iPad Pro. The chip has nine cores (three performance cores, six efficiency cores) clocked at 4.42 GHz. The amount of RAM is listed as 12 GB, leading one to think that this is a revision of the 256/512 GB model (14 W SoC TDP), as the current higher-end iPad Pros with 1/2 TB of storage also have 10-core CPUs and 16 GB of RAM, as well as a correspondingly higher TDP of 22 W.

TOPICS
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • JamesJones44
    iPadOS is still heavily gimped and honestly a waste for the performance the M line brings. They need to just finally bridge the gap between iPadOS and macOS, but Apple won't, it could cannibalize Macbook Air sales, and uncle Tim can't have that.
    Reply