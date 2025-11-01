AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D vs Intel Core i9-14900K Faceoff — Intel's old-school flagship chip versus AMD's bleeding-edge tech

The Intel Core i9-14900K might be a generation old at this point, but surprisingly, it is still the fastest gaming CPU that Intel currently has to offer. With that title in its possession, the Core i9-14900K is definitely the CPU that Intel would want to pit against AMD’s cache-laden Zen 5 processors.

Among AMD’s latest and greatest is the Ryzen 9 9900X3D, the closest competitor to the Core i9-14900K in terms of pricing. The Ryzen 9 9900X3D is built on the latest Zen 5 architecture, but wields the power of AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, an ace that has proven very beneficial for AMD in the gaming division recently.

While it may not make much sense to put one of AMD’s latest flagships against the dated Core i9-14900K at first glance, this is certainly the comparison that gives Intel its best shot at dethroning AMD in this market segment.