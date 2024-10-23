AMD Ryzen 9 9950X vs Intel Core i9-14900K Faceoff

AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X emerges as the flagship for the company's latest Ryzen 9000 series, showcasing the new Zen 5 architecture. This new chip leverages TSMC's advanced N4P node, marking a significant leap forward from the 5nm process used in the previous Zen 4 generation. The technological advancements packed into the 9950X position it as AMD's most formidable offering in the consumer desktop space, bridging the gap between high-end desktop CPUs and the more specialized Threadripper workstation processors.

On the other side of the ring, Intel's Core i9-14900K is the current champion of Intel's lineup. However, it's worth noting that this processor, despite its impressive capabilities, is approaching the end of its reign—Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs loom on the horizon.

The pricing strategy for these processors adds another layer of intrigue to the competition. AMD has positioned the Ryzen 9 9950X at a premium price point of $650, reflecting its status as a top-tier offering that blends consumer and workstation-class performance, but you can now find it for around $550. This pricing decision sets high expectations for the chip's performance and versatility. In contrast, the Core i9-14900K, while still a high-end product, has an MSRP of $589, but you can find it for $450.

As we examine this comparison, it's crucial to look beyond raw performance metrics. Our analysis considers factors like platform costs, future compatibility, and each CPU's overall value proposition.

We'll unpack the strengths and weaknesses of each chip across six different categories, providing a comprehensive overview to help you understand which processor might best suit your specific requirements and preferences. You can also check out our in-depth reviews of both the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and the Intel Core i9-14900K for further context.

Features and Specifications: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X vs Intel Core i9-14900K

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X represents the latest iteration in AMD's high-end desktop processor lineup, building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7950X. This new flagship “Granite Ridge” model retains many of the core specifications while introducing several key improvements to enhance overall performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Street (MSRP) Arch Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / PBP or MTP Memory Ryzen 9 9950X $599 ($599) Zen 5 16 / 32 4.3 / 5.7 — 80MB (16+64) 170W / 230W DDR5-5600 Core i9-14900K / KF $445 K / $442 KF Raptor Lake Refresh 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.2 / 6.0 <2.4 / 4.4 68MB (32+36) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600

At the heart of the Ryzen 9 9950X lies the impressive Zen 5 core layout, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads. The processor boasts a peak frequency of 5.7 GHz, allowing for excellent single-threaded performance in tasks like gaming and lightly-threaded applications. With 80MB of combined L2 and L3 cache, the 9950X ensures rapid data access, which is crucial for lightly-threaded applications such as gaming.

One of the notable improvements in the Ryzen 9 9950X is its enhanced memory support. The processor now officially supports DDR5-5600 memory, up from DDR5-5200 in the previous generation. This upgrade not only provides faster out-of-the-box memory performance but also sets the stage for impressive memory overclocking potential. AMD suggests that users may achieve memory speeds up to DDR5-8000, particularly when paired with new 800-series motherboards. However, for most users, DDR5-6000 remains the sweet spot for the price-to-performance ratio.

Compatibility is a key feature of the Ryzen 9 9950X. It utilizes the AM5 LGA1718 socket, ensuring backward compatibility with existing 600-series chipsets. This compatibility allows users to upgrade their processors without necessarily replacing their entire motherboard, providing a cost-effective upgrade path.

The Ryzen 9 9950X is designed to work with AMD's upcoming 800-series motherboards, including the high-end X870 and X870E models, as well as the more mainstream B850 and B840 options. These new motherboards, while based on the same Promontory 21 chipset as the 600-series, come with enhanced feature sets. For instance, PCIe 5.0 support for both storage and graphics is now standard on X870 boards, and all X870 models will include USB4 40 Gbps interfaces, offering users access to the latest high-speed connectivity options.

In terms of power and thermal characteristics, the Ryzen 9 9950X maintains a 170W TDP (Thermal Design Power) with a maximum power rating of 230W. This high-performance processor is designed to operate efficiently at temperatures between 70-90°C during heavy workloads, with a maximum safe temperature of 95°C. Due to its power requirements and thermal output, AMD recommends pairing the 9950X with a robust cooling solution, suggesting a 240-280mm liquid cooler or equivalent for optimal performance.

It's worth noting that the Ryzen 9 9950X, like its predecessor, does not come with a bundled cooler. This decision allows enthusiasts and power users to choose their preferred cooling solution, potentially unlocking additional performance through AMD's Precision Boost 2 algorithms, which can take advantage of superior cooling to maintain higher clock speeds for longer periods.

Intel's latest flagship processor, the Core i9-14900K, stands at the forefront of the 14th-generation lineup and offers a refined hybrid architecture that pushes the boundaries of desktop computing performance.

The i9-14900K boasts an impressive 24 cores, divided into eight high-performance Raptor Cove P-cores and 16 efficient E-cores. This hybrid design allows for 32 threads, balancing raw power with energy efficiency. P-cores clock in at a base of 3.2 GHz, ramping up to a blistering 6.0 GHz boost, while E-cores operate between 2.4 GHz and 4.4 GHz.

A massive 68MB combined cache (32MB L2 + 36MB L3) ensures swift data access. Memory support is versatile, accommodating both DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600, with overclocking potential reaching DDR5-8600 on specialized kits. With a base TDP of 125W and a maximum turbo power of 253W, the i9-14900K requires robust cooling. Intel suggests a 360mm radiator for optimal performance, especially when pushing clock speeds to their limits.

Leveraging the LGA1700 socket, the i9-14900K maintains compatibility with 600- and 700-series motherboards. New Z790 boards offer enhanced power delivery and cutting-edge connectivity like Wi-Fi 7 and USB 3.2 Gen 2. Building on the success of its predecessor, the i9-14900K features refined clock speeds and an improved voltage/frequency curve. These tweaks, coupled with advancements in core and memory overclocking, position it as a powerhouse for demanding applications and high-end gaming.

Priced at $550, the Core i9-14900K targets enthusiasts and professionals seeking top-tier performance. Its blend of high clock speeds, multi-threaded capability, and overclocking potential makes it a compelling choice for those who demand the utmost from their desktop systems.

Winner: Tie

It’s tough to have a definitive winner in this round. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X barely edges out the Core i9-14900K when it comes to the tale of the tape, but you can take this comparison either way with a little bit of effort.

The Ryzen 9 9950X uses a newer architecture and has more “performance” cores (twice as many, actually). It’s also on a platform that will likely stick around for a few more years, unlike the competition, which is set to introduce a brand-new platform soon.

On the flip side, the Core i9-14900K also makes a solid claim for this round, as it supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory and has a slightly higher boost clock. Either way, both of these behemoths are neck and neck in our comparison so far.

Gaming Benchmarks and Performance: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X vs Intel Core i9-14900K

This article provides an overview of the performance metrics of the Ryzen 9 9950X and Core i9-14900K. We have also published in-depth individual reviews of these two CPUs, which you can refer to for more details. In these graphs, you can see the geometric mean of our gaming test results with these two CPUs at 1080p and 1440p.

To minimize potential bottlenecks, we paired both CPUs with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Moreover, since the Core i9-14900K supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, we made sure to test both configurations to keep the playing field as level as possible. Testing at 1080p might seem irrelevant for such a powerful setup, but this resolution allows us to see the full potential of our CPUs in gaming.

The Intel Core i9-14900K is the clear winner when it comes to 1080p gaming performance. With an average FPS of 181 in our Geomean, the Core i9-14900K outpaces the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X by a significant 10%.

The Raptor Lake Refresh lineup isn’t Zen 5's long-term competitor, as Intel is gearing up to release Arrow Lake sometime in the near future. This means that Intel's offering not only outperforms AMD's but also does so at a lower price point, making it an attractive option for gamers looking to maximize their bang for the buck.

Glancing at the 99th percentile results at 1080p, the ranking remains largely the same, but the Core i9-14900K does gain a few steps and manages to claim the lead in this category. The gap between the Core i9-14900K and the Ryzen 9 9950X grows to 13.6% when looking at 99th percentile results at 1080p.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, with its innovative 3D V-Cache technology, manages to outpace both the Ryzen 9 9950X and Core i9-14900K by a significant margin, achieving an average of 203 FPS. Meanwhile, Intel's more affordable Core i7-14700K also manages to edge out the Ryzen 9 9950X by a 5% margin, showcasing the strength of Intel's mainstream Raptor Lake offerings.

At 1440p resolution, the Core i9-14900K achieves an average FPS of 161, while the Ryzen 9 9950X manages 150 FPS. This represents a more modest 7.3% performance advantage for the Intel processor compared to the 10% lead it held at 1080p.

The narrower gap between the two CPUs at 1440p shows that the GPU becomes more of a bottleneck at this higher resolution, reducing the impact of the CPU's raw performance. This indicates that the choice between the Ryzen 9 9950X and Core i9-14900K may be less critical for gamers who primarily play at 1440p or higher resolutions.

Interestingly, the data also shows that AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, with its 3D V-Cache technology, still maintains a significant lead over both the Ryzen 9 9950X and Core i9-14900K. The 99th percentile results at 1440p remain consistent with our average FPS results, but the gap between the Core i9-14900K and the Ryzen 9 9950X grows to 12.8% at this resolution.

Overall, the 1440p gaming performance data paints a more nuanced picture, with the Intel Core i9-14900K holding a relatively slim advantage over the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X. However, the data shows that the Intel Core i9-14900K is the superior choice for gamers seeking the absolute best 1080p performance. The roughly 10% advantage over the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, combined with its more affordable pricing, makes the Core i9-14900K an extremely compelling option for those prioritizing high-refresh-rate gaming experiences at 1080p

Winner: Intel

With a substantial 10% lead on average over the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X at 1080p, the Core i9-14900K runs away with this round. Moreover, the Core i9-14900K improves its lead when the 99th percentile results.

Even beyond that, the Core i9-14900K is more affordable than the Ryzen 9 9950X, and it is essentially a last-gen Intel product. In some categories, the choice between the two CPUs may come down to subjective factors, but it is quite clear that Intel’s flagship processor claims a clean victory in this round.

Productivity Performance: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X vs Intel Core i9-14900K

Productivity performance can be broadly divided into multi-threaded performance and single-threaded performance. While most productivity applications nowadays are biased towards the former, that is not always the case. Our extensive testing spans across a wide variety of application benchmarks that give us a well-rounded idea of the productivity capabilities of these two CPUs.

Taking a quick glance at our overall performance ranking, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X demonstrates superior multi-threaded performance compared to the Intel Core i9-14900K across a range of benchmarks. The Ryzen 9 9950X scores 472 points at stock settings and an impressive 499 points with Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) enabled. This significantly outperforms the Core i9-14900K's 382 points, representing a substantial 23% advantage for the AMD chip in heavily threaded workloads.

This performance gap is particularly noteworthy given that it factors in a variety of benchmarks, including Cinebench, POV-ray, V-Ray, Blender, Handbrake, and Y-cruncher. Even when excluding AVX-heavy benchmarks, the 9950X still maintains a 13% lead over the 14900K, highlighting its strong performance even in more conventional multi-threaded tasks.

While the Core i9-14900K retains an edge in single-threaded tasks, the gap has narrowed significantly compared to previous generations. The single-threaded performance ranking shows the 14900K scoring 235 points compared to the 9950X's 222 points with PBO enabled, representing about a 5% advantage for Intel in single-threaded workloads.

The Ryzen 9 9950X and 9900X both show approximately 9% improvement over their predecessors, which has allowed AMD to close the gap with Intel's traditionally strong single-core performance. This enhancement is particularly important for applications that don't scale well across multiple cores, such as some gaming scenarios and certain productivity applications.

The Y-Cruncher multi-threaded benchmark provides a good example of the Ryzen 9 9950X's capabilities, especially in AVX-512 workloads. The 9950X completes the task in 40.52 seconds (or 40.37 seconds with PBO), while the Core i9-14900K takes 55.64 seconds. This represents a substantial 27% performance advantage for the AMD chip in this specific AVX-heavy workload.

The y-cruncher benchmark, which computes Pi and leverages the AVX instruction set, is particularly demanding and showcases the benefits of AMD's implementation of native AVX-512 support. This advantage extends to other computationally intensive tasks that can leverage these advanced instructions, making the Ryzen 9 9950X an attractive option for users working with complex scientific simulations, financial modeling, or other high-performance computing applications.

The Cinebench 2024 multi-core performance benchmark shows the Ryzen 9 9950X scoring 2340 points with PBO enabled, compared to the Core i9-14900K's 2188 points. This represents a 7% advantage for AMD in this popular rendering benchmark. However, it's worth noting that at stock settings, the two CPUs perform nearly identically in this test, with the 9950X scoring 2208 points and the 14900K scoring 2188 points.

Our test results also indicate strong performance for the Ryzen 9 9950X in various Blender renders, V-Ray, Corona renderer, and C-Ray. These results further reinforce the AMD chip's prowess in professional visualization and rendering workloads, which are crucial for industries such as architecture, product design, and visual effects.

Winner: AMD

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X demonstrates superior multi-threaded performance across a wide range of productivity tasks, particularly in scenarios that can leverage its AVX-512 support. It excels in rendering, encoding, and compute-heavy workloads, offering significant performance advantages over the Intel Core i9-14900K in these areas. Implementing native AVX-512 support gives the AMD chip a particular edge in certain high-performance computing scenarios.

While the Intel Core i9-14900K maintains a slight edge in single-threaded performance, which can benefit certain lightly-threaded applications and some aspects of gaming, the gap has narrowed significantly compared to previous generations. This improvement in single-threaded performance, combined with its multi-threaded prowess, makes the Ryzen 9 9950X a well-rounded option for users with diverse workloads.

It's important to consider that the Ryzen 9 9950X is priced approximately 15% higher than the Core i9-14900K. For users who can fully utilize the multi-threaded performance advantage, particularly in AVX-512 accelerated workloads, this price premium may be justified. However, for users with more balanced workloads or those who prioritize single-threaded performance, the Core i9-14900K remains a competitive option at a lower price point.

Overclocking: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X vs Intel Core i9-14900K

We have long since reached the land of diminishing returns for overclocking the highest-end Ryzen 9 and Core i9 chips from AMD and Intel. Both companies are in a dogfight for performance superiority on the high end, so now much of the overclocking frequency headroom is rolled right into standard out-of-the-box performance. You’ll see bigger overclocking gains with the downstream models, but there are still at least some gains to be had. Both Intel and AMD expose tunable parameters and sophisticated software overclocking utilities, like Intel's XTU and AMD's Ryzen Master.

Like most AMD chips, the Ryzen 9 9950X is best tuned using AMD’s Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), a simple automated quasi-overclocking utility that boosts the power limits and other parameters, like boost duration. However, PBO primarily adjusts the power thresholds, and the Ryzen processors are generally not very receptive to manual clock manipulations. As a result, they yield very little improvements in raw frequency, so using PBO is the best option for most users.

AMD’s Ryzen 9000 processors only gain one to two percentage points of performance improvement in gaming from these alterations — most of their gains come from memory overclocking rather than tuning the cores. The 9950X does gain about 6% in multi-threaded applications, but single-threaded performance remains the same after tuning.

The Intel Core i9-14900K exposes every knob possible for tweaking and tuning, but its aggressive out-of-the-box power and boosting algorithms already consume most of the overclocking headroom you could achieve with conventional cooling. You can gain a few extra percentage points in multi-threaded workloads with a highly-tuned 14900K, but stability quickly becomes an issue with traditional cooling solutions.

Conversely, Intel’s chips benefit strongly from adjusting the clock ratio multipliers, thus yielding higher core clocks. Pushing to max clocks results in higher single-threaded performance of up to five percentage points, which also pays higher dividends in gaming than AMD’s PBO overclocking. Additionally, the Intel platform has generally higher memory overclocking ceilings than AMD’s AM5 platform.

Winner: Intel

Both platforms have a wealth of tunable parameters for enthusiasts, their respective overclocking advantages, and a suite of auto-overclocking and software utilities available. However, Intel’s Core i9-14900K has more room for manual overclocking than AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X. It can also eke out extra performance in single-threaded and lightly-threaded workloads, which also benefits gaming. AMD’s primary advantage resides in heavily threaded workloads only. Additionally, Intel’s platform has superior memory overclocking capabilities.

Power Consumption, Efficiency, and Cooling: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X vs Intel Core i9-14900K

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and Intel Core i9-14900K have markedly different performance and efficiency characteristics. According to our testing across a range of benchmarks and real-world scenarios, the Ryzen 9 9950X consistently demonstrates lower power consumption than its Intel counterpart while maintaining competitive performance levels in standard creativity applications.

Starting with the Prime95 power consumption test, a notorious stress test that pushes CPUs to their limits, the Ryzen 9 9950X draws only 198W. This is a substantial 20.8% less than the Core i9-14900K's power draw of 250W. This efficiency doesn't come at the cost of performance, as the 9950X remains competitive in various benchmarks despite its lower power consumption.

The efficiency gap becomes even more pronounced in video encoding tasks, a common workload for many professionals and enthusiasts. During HandBrake x265 encoding, the Ryzen 9 9950X uses 188W, representing an 18% reduction compared to the Core i9-14900K's 230W. This substantial difference could result in significant energy savings over time for users who frequently encode videos. Moreover, the lower power consumption usually correlates with lower heat output, potentially allowing for quieter system operation or more headroom for overclocking.

The HandBrake x265 power efficiency scatter plot provides a visual representation of these differences. It clearly shows the Ryzen 9 9950X completing the task faster and with less energy consumption than the Core i9-14900K, positioning itself closer to the optimal bottom-left corner of the graph.

Comparing the 9950X to its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7950X reveals notable generational improvements in efficiency. The newer chip consumes 7-15% less power across various workloads while simultaneously delivering improved performance. Specifically, it shows a 10% efficiency gain in HandBrake x264 rendering and a 15% improvement in x265 rendering compared to the previous generation. These improvements demonstrate AMD's commitment to refining its architecture and manufacturing process, resulting in tangible benefits for end-users.

In real-world scenarios, the Ryzen 9 9950X's power draw peaks at 194W during HandBrake x265 encoding and 200W in the synthetic Prime95 stress test. These figures are notably lower than the Core i9-14900K's power consumption across the board, with the AMD chip using 10% to 23% less power at stock settings, depending on the workload.

It's worth noting that enabling AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) auto-overclocking feature increases the 9950X's power consumption, as expected with any overclocking scenario. With PBO active, the chip can draw up to 210W in the Blender Classroom render and 235W in Prime95 with AVX instructions disabled. While this narrows the efficiency gap with the stock 14900K, it's important to remember that Intel's chip would likely exceed these figures if similarly overclocked.

Moreover, the Ryzen 9 9950X's efficiency makes it an attractive option for users building high-performance systems in smaller form factors. The lower power consumption and heat output allow for more flexibility in chassis and cooling design, potentially enabling powerful yet compact workstations or gaming rigs.

Winner: AMD

While both the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and Intel Core i9-14900K are exceptional processors, the 9950X's consistent efficiency advantage across a wide range of tests is noteworthy.

For users who prioritize a balance of high performance and energy efficiency, whether for cost savings, system design flexibility, or environmental concerns, the Ryzen 9 9950X presents a compelling option in the high-end CPU market.

The implications of this efficiency extend beyond mere power consumption figures. Lower power draw often correlates with reduced heat generation, which can have cascading benefits throughout a system. It may allow for the use of smaller, quieter cooling solutions or provide more thermal headroom for other components like high-performance graphics cards.

Pricing: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X vs Intel Core i9-14900K

The pricing landscape for high-end CPUs is always a critical factor. The Ryzen 9 9950X entered the market with an MSRP of $650, positioning itself as the flagship option in AMD's Zen 5 lineup. It now retails for around $600. In contrast, the Core i9-14900K, which was initially released at $589, currently sells for $445, representing a significant price difference between the two competing chips.

This price gap becomes even more pronounced when considering the Core i9-14900KF variant, which is available for $530. The KF model, lacking integrated graphics, offers an even more budget-friendly option for users who plan to use a dedicated graphics card, further widening Intel's price advantage in this comparison.

When it comes to platform costs, the Ryzen 9 9950X faces some additional challenges. While AMD's decision to maintain compatibility with 600-series motherboards is commendable from a value perspective, the motherboards for the 9950X tend to be slightly more expensive than their Intel counterparts. This price difference in motherboards can add to the overall cost of building a system around the 9950X.

Memory support is another factor that impacts a system's overall cost. The Ryzen 9 9950X exclusively supports DDR5 memory, which, while offering superior performance, comes at a higher price point than DDR4. In contrast, the Core i9-14900K's support for both DDR4 and DDR5 provides users with more flexibility in balancing performance and budget.

It's worth noting that both CPUs require high-end cooling solutions, especially for users interested in overclocking. This requirement somewhat levels the playing field in terms of additional costs, as both platforms will need a similar investment in cooling hardware to achieve optimal performance.

When examining the performance-to-price ratio, the picture becomes a bit more unfavorable for the Red Team. The Ryzen 9 9950X offers significant generational improvements in both gaming and productivity workloads. However, its higher price point makes it a harder sell in many scenarios. In 1080p gaming, for instance, the 9950X is about 8% faster than its predecessor, the 7950X, but it falls behind the cheaper Intel offerings. The Core i9-14900K, despite its lower price, outperforms the 9950X by 10% in 1080p gaming, while even the $400 Core i7-14700K is 5% faster.

The Ryzen 9 9950X's value proposition becomes more apparent in multi-threaded workloads, where it shows a 23% overall gain compared to the Core i9-14900K. However, this advantage narrows to 13% when excluding the AVX-512 heavy y-cruncher benchmark. The 9950X's superior power efficiency compared to the 14900K is noteworthy, but both chips still require high-end motherboards and cooling solutions to maximize their performance potential.

Winner: Intel

While the Ryzen 9 9950X offers impressive performance, particularly in multi-threaded applications, its higher price point and platform costs make it a more niche option. For gamers, the cheaper Intel alternatives or AMD's own X3D processors might offer better value. The 9950X seems best suited for users who prioritize multi-threaded performance and power efficiency and are willing to pay a premium for these attributes.

Bottom Line: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X vs Intel Core i9-14900K

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 9950X Features and Specifications ❌ ❌ Gaming ❌ Row 2 - Cell 2 Productivity Applications Row 3 - Cell 1 ❌ Overclocking ❌ Row 4 - Cell 2 Power Consumption, Efficiency, and Cooling Row 5 - Cell 1 ❌ Pricing ❌ Row 6 - Cell 2 Total 4 3

So, after putting both flagship CPUs through our grueling gauntlet of tests, we have finally arrived at the verdict. The Ryzen 9 9950X and the Core i9-14900K exchanged blows and were practically neck-and-neck in our comparison, which does not bode well for the brand-new AMD flagship.

Looking at the score tally, the Intel Core i9-14900K takes a marginal victory over the new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X in our face-off, which is excellent news for Team Blue. On the flip side, it is quite a big question mark on AMD’s Zen 5 lineup of CPUs since their flagship is unable to put away the Core i9-14900K for good, especially when the latter is already a year old at this point.

The Core i9-14900K gained a noticeable 10% lead in our gaming benchmarks at 1080p and a relatively modest 7.3% lead over the Ryzen 9 9950X at 1440p. AMD struck back in our productivity testing, with a substantial 23% lead over the Intel chip in multi-threaded workloads. However, that was to be expected from the more core-heavy (and more expensive) Ryzen 9 9950X.

Overclocking is generally a tossup in 2024, but Intel does manage to provide some respectable results in manual overclocking, albeit at a very noticeable thermal cost. The real difference maker between the two CPUs is the pricing. AMD’s higher price tag and more expensive platform could not justify the performance delta between the two CPUs in our testing.

Winner: Intel

Taking all the categories into account, the Intel Core i9-14900K wins this faceoff with a final score of 4-3. AMD managed to put up a respectable fight, but the new architecture does not have the gaming horsepower to justify the additional costs.

