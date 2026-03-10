Get an X870 Motherboard, 32GB of RAM, a 1050W Power supply, and a Montech King 95 Pro case for only $774 — save over $220 on this 4-item combo from Newegg

This solid 4-item combo from Newegg offers a solid motherboard in the MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk Wifi, 32GB of V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6400, a really cool case in the Montech King 95 Pro (I own one), and finally, a Montech Century II 1050W ATX power supply. Choose your own CPU, video card, and storage, and you have an awesome base to build your new AM5 system around for only $774.99, taking some of the sting out of outlandish prices.

MSI’s X870 Tomahawk Wifi is a solid budget-midrange motherboard that offers a wide variety of connectivity and looks good with dark build themes (no integrated RGB lighting, note). The board includes four M.2 sockets (two PCIe 5.0 x4) and four SATA ports for storage, ample USB ports on the rear IO (12 total), including two USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C, a current-gen midrange audio solution, and fast networking with 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7. The VRMs can handle anything you throw at them, including the 98050X3D in the combo or the more power-hungry flagship-class processors like the Ryzen 9 9950X/X3D chips. In short, it’s a great motherboard to build your AM5 system around.

Powering the system is a Montech Century II 1050W gold power supply. If you haven’t heard of Montech power supplies, that’s okay, as they are a relative newcomer to the US market. The good news is that we reviewed this same model, and it earned 4.5 stars and was an editor’s choice! We liked the 10-year warranty, value for the money, a full suite of protection features, and overall good power quality from the modern ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 unit. You get plenty of cables, including a 12V-2x6 cable for modern video cards, two 4+4 CPU cables, three PCIe 6+2 (for older video cards), an ATX cable, three SATA cables, and a single Molex. In short, there is plenty of wattage to power almost anything you throw at this power supply, including an RTX 5090 and Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Last but not least is the Montech King 95 Pro case. I can recommend this one because I own one. For me, it was one of the better-looking ‘fish tank’-type dual-chamber chassis that includes multiple fans (five RGB fans in this case), and is reasonably priced (typically $139.99). The chassis fits Mini-ITX to E-ATX form factor motherboards, ample cooling with a 360mm top radiator, 240mm side radiator without interference, and fits up to 175mm air coolers. It also holds up to eight 3.5” drives or 5 2.5” drives for storage and supports up to 420mm GPUs. It even has a vertical GPU mount option (VGM 2, $62.33) that works well inside this chassis.

Priced at $774.99, this 4-item combo is a great base to build your AM5 system around. You get an awesome case with included fans and RGB bling (you can shut it all off), a solid and modern 1KW power supply, a good all around budget motherboard in the X870 Tomahawk Wifi, and finally, 32GB of V-Color DDR5-6400 RAM, which with the discount, is essentially $275, or a heck of deal in today’s crazy RAM market. Just pick your own CPU, video card, and storage for a full AM6-Get this combo before it disappears!

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.