Newegg’s 25th anniversary sale is here, unlocking huge discounts on gaming PCs, laptops, RAM, SSDs, and more — jaw-dropping Doorbuster deals include a rare RTX 5070 at MSRP and an iFixit toolkit for under $10

Disclaimer As expected, these Newegg deals were too hot to miss, and a great deal many of them have already been fully claimed at their Doorbuster discounted price. Some are still in stock, however, so make sure to check and see. If you missed out, you can also check out some of the other awesome Newegg deals we've listed at the bottom of this page, as well as over at our RAM combo deals page.

We're back with yet another epic set of deals from Newegg. In celebration of the company's 25th anniversary, the retailer is unleashing a whole series of jaw-dropping Doorbuster deals on its website each month on the 25th. It's sending prices tumbling on parts and accessories for your gaming PC or laptop, with a few pre-builts thrown in for good measure (there's even a cold-press blender on sale, if that's your juice).

Never seen a Newegg Doorbuster deal before? It's a game of fastest-clicker wins, essentially. These outrageously cheap deals will go live at 9 am PT on Wednesday, February 25. Chances are, if you're here by 10 am, 11 am, or even 9.15 am, you might have missed it: these deals often come with extremely limited stock, especially the most valuable items, and will run out in minutes.

This is all part of a big marketing campaign, sure, but a deal is a deal, and these promotional prices can save you a serious amount of money on some very good pieces of hardware. Luckily, we've put together a list of the best Doorbuster deals that Newegg has put together for its 25th anniversary below.

One thing to watch out for is that, while Newegg has already released its sale prices ahead of the event, the prices won't update until we hit 9 am PT (12 noon ET) on Wednesday, February 25. All of the links below should be live already, but the prices we've shown in the blocks below won't appear until the deal event starts. If you're not around at 9 am PT, however, you'll probably miss them.

Newegg's Exclusive 25th Anniversary Doorbusters 2/25

Save 72% ($23.74) iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit: was $32.99 now $9.25 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ A seriously epic deal on a must-own toolkit from the iFixit team that'll be very useful if you need to open up your devices. Comes with a 4 mm bit driver with an integrated SIM ejection tool, 16 precision screwdriver bits, angled precision tweezers, a spuder, jimmy, the iFixit opening tool and six opening picks, along with a suction handle.

Save 30% ($300) MSI Cyborg 15.6" Gaming Laptop (i7-13620H w/ RTX 4050): was $999 now $699 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ Enjoy buttery smooth gaming with the RTX 5060-powered Cyborg 15, featuring the 10-core Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 16 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It has a sleek design, plenty of battery life, and a 144 Hz 1080p display price, and a 30% saving that pushes it below $700.

Save 25% ($325.99) Acer Nitro V 16" Gaming Laptop (240H w/ RTX 5060): was $1,324.99 now $999 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ This Acer Nitro V gaming laptop unlocks the power of the RTX 5060 mobile GPU for 1080p gaming. It comes with a 1200p IPS screen with a 180Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core 7 240H processor with 10 cores, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.