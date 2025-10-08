Samsung's speedy 24-inch 180Hz gaming monitor hits historical all-time $109 low — nearly half-price Odyssey G3 G30D is $90 off on stellar sale for Prime Day

This Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale on the Samsung 24-inch Odyssey G3 G30D caters to many gamers, offering a range of good specs well-suited for gaming at a price that's optimal for budget shoppers. It usually retails for around $199, but it's currently available for just $109.

We're no strangers to the Samsung Odyssey series — you'll even find the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 on our list of best gaming monitors . However, these monitors vary greatly in what they offer. We highly recommend reviewing our list of the best gaming monitors to see how the G3 G30D compares to other models on the market.

Save 45% ($90) Samsung 24-Inch Odyssey G3 G30D: was $199 now $109 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey G3 G30D features a 24-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution. It can achieve a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz and is AMD FreeSync certified for optimal performance. You get both DisplayPort and HDMI input options alongside an audio jack.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 G30D features a 24-inch VA panel. The 1080p panel runs at 180 Hz, and the panel has a response time of just 1 ms. This particular edition is AMD FreeSync certified and has Black Equalizer settings to help enhance lighting and contrast while gaming.

This gaming monitor covers 95% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated up to a maximum possible brightness of 250 Nits. There are multiple input options available, including one DisplayPort 1.4 port and an HDMI 2.0 port. Naturally, there's a 3.5mm audio jack.

This is a budget gaming monitor, so keep your expectations in check. However, it's a steal at this price — I highly doubt you'll find a better panel at roughly a hundred bucks.

Save 36% Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Amazon This 27-inch 1080p Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.

Samsung also has the 32-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz on sale as well.

