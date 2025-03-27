More 3D Printing Leaks: Is a New Tool Changer on the Horizon?

Leaked photos show a collaboration between Xtool and Snapmaker.

xtool and snapmaker collaboration
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leaked photos appear to show a new collaboration between 3D printing manufacturer Snapmaker and laser company Xtool. It’s an interesting team-up, as both companies have made multifunctional devices and stand-alone lasers. Snapmaker’s last 3D printer was the impressive Snapmaker Artisan, which launched in 2022. It is a premium 3D printer with dual nozzles, similar to what Bambu Lab is using in the H2D, as well as a laser and CNC. The company has also made a stand-alone laser, the Snapmaker Ray.

xTool makes premium lasers primarily for crafty entrepreneurs. Its most recent multifunctional machine is the M1 Ultra, a device that combines a laser with a blade cutter, embosser, and inkjet printer. The M1 Ultra is currently under review, and we’re quite impressed with its wide range of capabilities.

The unnamed xTool/Snapmaker collab recently appeared on Reddit and seems to be a four-color tool changer with a bed about the size of the Bambu Lab X1C. The photo shows the printer in a lab setting with several other machines. We can see four spools outside the machine, similar to the setup used by the Prusa Research XL. The machine has a flat, four-color print on the bed. The tool heads are obscured, but the image clearly shows four of them.

I tracked the leak to a Snapmaker J1 Owner's Facebook page, which then linked to French Youtuber Tech Napa. He claimed that someone gave him information from an xTool engineer’s conversation on WeChat.

Since I don’t speak Chinese, I relied on Google Translate, which says “The new SM machine information found so far, 4 heads, klipper, 270x268x270, 2w acceleration, 500mms, slice based on orca two-opening, integrated model library (similar to luban) device management function.”

Not all of the translation makes sense, but it would suggest a build volume (270x268x270) slightly bigger than an X1C’s 256x256x256mm, with a similar speed of 500mm/s. Klipper would be needed to aid a speedy printer. Snapmaker’s Artisan did use a Luban-based slicer when we reviewed it.

The mysterious 3D printer also appeared on the X feed of Japanese blogger @YuTR0N. However, this time only the Snapmaker logo is seen.

Only time will tell if this leak is, in fact, true. Snapmaker hasn’t introduced a fast printer yet, and xTool is known for its user-friendly software. If the two companies bring together their best parts, this could lead to significant competition in the world of colorful, crafty 3D printing.

Denise Bertacchi
Denise Bertacchi
Freelance Reviewer

Denise Bertacchi is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering 3D printing. Denise has been crafting with PCs since she discovered Print Shop had clip art on her Apple IIe. She’s been a freelance newspaper reporter, online columnist and craft blogger with an eye for kid’s STEM activities. She got hooked on 3D printing after her son made a tiny Tinkercad Jeep for a school science project. Excited to learn more, she got a Creality CR10s and hasn’t looked back. She loves reviewing 3D printers because she can mix all her passions: printing, photography and writing. When she’s not modding her Ender 3 Pro or stirring glitter into a batch of resin, you’ll find her at the latest superhero movie with her husband and two sons. 

