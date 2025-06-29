FLSun launches delta-style T1 Max 3D printer for affordable $479 — specialized model geared for print farms

FLSUN is launching the T1 MAX, a delta-style printer designed for print farms. The new printer claims to be easier to maintain than its previous machines, while also being able to run 24/7 with precision.

Unlike the ultra-premium FLSun S1 we reviewed last July, the T1 Max is a stripped-down speedster with an Early Bird price tag of only $479. The machine is an open frame design with a Φ300×297mm³ build area, which, due to its circular nature, can produce a square object roughly 200x200mm.

The printer specs included a 300°C hot end, a 100°C bed, a hardened steel nozzle, and a textured PEI-coated build plate. It also claims an impressive 90mm³/s flow rate when fed FLSun’s high-speed PLA. Print cooling is handled by a “CPAP” blower, this time with sound dampening. Hopefully, FLSun learned from the S1 that people do not want to work in a room full of jet engines.

I’m most intrigued by this claim that the T1 Max is quiet, with the website listing a decibel rating of around 56db. This is considered moderately loud, similar to the sound of a microwave oven. When testing the FLSun S1, I had to reduce the fan to 80% in order to hear myself think.

Though we have not had the opportunity to review the T1 Max, it looks promising. The company says it has adopted open source, which means it could have addressed the slicer problems we encountered when reviewing previous machines. FLSun claims that this machine can exclude objects on the fly, features enhanced bed leveling, and improved first-layer adhesion for dependable results. The press release does not specify exactly how this machine benefits print farms, other than being highly reliable and easy to maintain. Which, honestly, everyone wants in a 3D printer.

FLSun claims impressive 1000mm/s printing speeds and 30,000mm/s² acceleration, which we should always take with a grain of salt. These speeds are often overblown statements of the printer’s travel speed or a sloppy “ludicrous” speed that fails to deliver quality. We’ll let you know how that goes once we get a T1 Max into the workshop for review.

The machine has a very affordable price point, which could be because it lacks the premium features of the S1–which had Lidar, a built-in filament drier, and a very nice timelapse camera– but also because it requires assembly like the V400.

We’re looking forward to reviewing this machine once it becomes available. Deltas, in general, are excellent for high-speed prototyping and are super fun to watch.

