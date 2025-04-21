3D printing is about to get more expensive, if you can get it at all

Your next 3D printer might have to come from Facebook Marketplace.

3D Printer Shipping
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The era of cheap 3D printing appears to be coming to a screeching halt in the US. A perfect storm of newly imposed tariffs is quickly driving costs upward as tariffs on Chinese-made goods, which include popular 3D printers from Bambu Lab, Creality, Elegoo, and Anycubic, have hit a record high of 145%.

Bambu Lab’s newest printer, the H2D, was launched on March 25 with a starting price tag of $1,899 for the two-color, non-laser unit. It’s now listed at $2,399, a 23% increase, while the 40-watt laser unit we reviewed last month will now set you back a whopping $4,399. This is $500 to $900 more than its intended price — a 20% increase.

Tracking the rising cost of 3D printers is a difficult task. Some Chinese manufacturers have not raised their prices, but their goods are also not in stock, making availability another issue 3D printer hobbyists and business owners are dealing with. Notable in this category is the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, which is still listed at its debut price of $299. But it is also listed as a “pre-order” that will only become available in late July.

The Creality K2 Plus Combo, which we reviewed in January, is still holding its original price tag of $1,499, and is listed as shipping from a U.S. warehouse. Tariffs are only applied to items at the time of shipping. While no one wanted to be named, several company representatives at this year's Rapid + TCT event told me they had rushed shipments to U.S. warehouses before the tariffs took effect and are hoping to hold prices down for as long as possible.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Heiro78
    Thanks for writing this up and having some price tracking. Atleast we'll have this snapshot to compare to.
    Reply
  • dev1
    I just want to state that the US are not the whole world, I'd place some tags on the article to inform specifically US located buyers about the situation.
    Reply
  • btmedic04
    I picked up an anycubic kobra s1 combo about a month ago for $550 and a bambu lab a1 mini last week for $240. Those same printers are now $700 and $360. It's absolutely insane as there's no American made alternatives in the same price bracket. I may end up keeping my old enders these new printers replaced instead of selling them as I had planned
    Reply
  • scanmanps
    Please make it clear, it is only getting more expensive in the USA, due to your leaders tariffs, the rest of us will still be able to get cheap 3D printers.
    I would imagine at some point a deal will be struck and you will get reasonable prices, but expect it will be more expensive that the rest of the world.
    Reply
  • scanmanps
    btmedic04 said:
    I picked up an anycubic kobra s1 combo about a month ago for $550 and a bambu lab a1 mini last week for $240. Those same printers are now $700 and $360. It's absolutely insane as there's no American made alternatives in the same price bracket. I may end up keeping my old enders these new printers replaced instead of selling them as I had planned
    In the west we can't get cheap home grown products, in Europe we have Prusa, home grown good quality, but far from cheap, that's why we buy from China
    Reply
  • blvckmvgic
    Why would you write articles as if everyone of your readers lives in the USA smh
    Reply
  • Zerk2012
    It's in the first line of the article.

    The era of cheap 3D printing appears to be coming to a screeching halt in the US
    Reply
  • scanmanps
    Zerk2012 said:
    It's in the first line of the article.

    The era of cheap 3D printing appears to be coming to a screeching halt in the US
    It's not in the tag line, tagine makes it sound that the world is not getting cheap 3d printers!
    Reply
  • Ful4n1t0c0sme
    blvckmvgic said:
    Why would you write articles as if everyone of your readers lives in the USA smh
    Because many US residents believe the rest of the world doesn't exist. That's why they call their country "America." When in reality, "America" is a giant continent, filled with different countries. Most of which don't even speak English.
    Reply