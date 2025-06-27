Anker's 3D texture printer raises $45 million in most successful Kickstarter campaign ever — world's first UV printer for personal use to begin shipping in August

It was just a few months ago, in April, that we covered the unveiling of a new Kickstarter campaign from the tech manufacturer Anker. At the time, we were excited because of the amazing creative potential that comes from developing a 3D texture printer known as the eufyMake E1 (a printer capable of printing on different types of surfaces). Today, however, we're more interested in the fact that this campaign has been the most successful Kickstarter to date, raising over $45 million towards their goal.

The initial ask was only for $500,000, but additional gifts were unlocked with higher goals, the final of which was $40 million and unlocked an option for donors to get a new printhead in the event of failure, as well as an additional 30% off replacements purchased in the future. The printer will be released under the eufyMake name and is known as the eufyMake E1. This printer is able to print 3D textures onto a wide variety of surfaces.

While regular 3D printers use filament or resin to build layers when creating objects, this printer stacks layers of UV curable ink to create textures on either curved or flat materials. The printer is capable of printing layers as deep as 5mm. The ink is able to attach to an exciting variety of materials which including rough things like wood and leather, but also smooth surfaces like metal and glass.

The eufyMake E1 is compatible with a line of optional add-ons. The Roll-to-film attachment allows users to print up to 33 feet (or 10 meters) continuously. Anker boasts the ability to perform a handful of crafts with the eufyMake E1, including hot foil stamping. This printer definitely isn't made with your typical maker in mind, but is definitely more oriented toward craft-focused, artistic users.

Anker is offering something new with this printer, and it's clear that people are hungry for it. With the $45 million investment and a reputable name like Anker to back it up, it's clear we're looking at a whole new branch of 3D printing. It's important to note, however, that Kickstarters like these (even ones from big names like Anker) are not a guarantee that you will receive the services promised. It's more like an investment, so be cautious before backing any campaign. All being well, eufyMake E1 models should start shipping to backers beginning August 2025.

