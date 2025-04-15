World's first 3D-texture UV printer for consumers now available for pre-order — prints onto 'nearly any surface'

Anker Innovations has just kicked off pre-orders for what is claimed to be the "first 3D-texture UV Printer designed for personal use." This style of printer enables detailed color textured printing onto a vast range of surfaces, which will likely appeal to a wide range of hobbyist makers and small-scale upcyclers.

Released under the firm's eufyMake creative tool brand, the new UV Printer E1 can print vibrant color 3D texture designs "on nearly any surface imaginable," says the PR blurb. The device print bed is 330 x 420mm, with an optional rotation unit (for mugs, bottles, and similar), and the printed texture can be up to 5mm thick. This depth of print texture allows for many interesting and impactful effects. Early bird pricing starts at $1,499 for printer and starter ink bundle.

(Image credit: Eufy)

The main message from Eufy with regard to its new UV Printer E1 is that it democratizes this printing technology, and does so at an approachable price. "We want the E1 to shift the UV printing experience away from factory walls, and into homes, studios, small businesses and art markets around the world," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of Eufy. "The E1 is designed to print full-color textures on a vast variety of surfaces, shapes and sizes. The compact design, wide assortment of printing accessories and simple user experience makes our first product from eufyMake equally accessible to professional designers, small business owners, first-time UV printer users, creative 'makers' and everyone in between."

eufyMake E1 Say Hello to Easy UV Printing! #velfcreations #eufymake - YouTube Watch On

Eufy has a page dedicated to its upcoming Kickstarter campaign (runs from April 29 to June 8, 2025). This shows some great output samples, with 3D textures, embossing, artwork with 'brushstrokes' and more. It also asserts that its vibrant output is color-fast for several years, with output onto canvas, wood, and metal looking good on samples said to be 3-years old. For more example prints, the firm's YouTube channel has a trio of shorts showing a quite deeply textured Meow Magnet, some printing on a phone case, and an NFC tag with a colorful textured chameleon printed on it.

A few specs were shared in the intro, but let's look more closely now. The print bed is pretty big, allowing for objects as big as 330 x 420mm. However, these objects can't be more than 60mm thick, and these 'flat bed' style print surfaces need to vary no greater than 20mm in height (thickness).

For those who wish to print on cylinders, there's an optional Rotary Printing Attachment, which will also work on cone-shaped items. Another option is for a UV DTF Laminating Machine accessory to enable the production of custom stickers.

Apps are provided for smartphones, Mac, and Windows devices. The software includes 20,000 editable design templates and elements to be reused – and there is AI image generation built-in. Using this software, you will also be able to convert 2D art into 3D creations.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Eufy) (Image credit: Eufy) (Image credit: Eufy)

With a starter pack bundle of UV Printer E1 printer and inks you will get CMYK ink, plus white and gray, and a 380ml cleaning cartridge. Eufy's JetClean system is said to auto-prevent clogging these types of inks can be prone to.

We mentioned the upcoming Kickstarter campaign previously. The purported savings that can be had from joining this seem quite significant (up to $800). However, please remember to balance the possibility of big savings against crowdfunding product delays and even no-shows. Eufy is asking a modest $50 deposit to lock in on the early bird pricing, though.