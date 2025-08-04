Bambu Lab introduces Kickstarter-like program for backing elaborate 3D printing projects — crowdfunding features added to the MakerWorld website

The system will allow fans to support ambitious projects by their favorite designers.

Bambu Lab
Bambu Lab launched an innovative new tool on its MakerWorld website: Crowdfunding. MakerWorld Crowdfunding allows the Bambu Lab community to directly support designers as they create larger, complex 3D printing projects. In return for a small cash investment, supporters can earn exclusive files, special rewards, or insider access to the creative process.

If this sounds a lot like Kickstarter, it is. But unlike Kickstarter, MakerWorld’s program is limited to 3D printing projects with primarily digital assets as the reward. Designers also receive a home-field advantage: their projects are hosted on one of the biggest 3D printing file-sharing sites, where everyone visiting is a potential backer.

