Bambu Lab introduces Kickstarter-like program for backing elaborate 3D printing projects — crowdfunding features added to the MakerWorld website

Bambu Lab launched an innovative new tool on its MakerWorld website: Crowdfunding. MakerWorld Crowdfunding allows the Bambu Lab community to directly support designers as they create larger, complex 3D printing projects. In return for a small cash investment, supporters can earn exclusive files, special rewards, or insider access to the creative process.

If this sounds a lot like Kickstarter, it is. But unlike Kickstarter, MakerWorld’s program is limited to 3D printing projects with primarily digital assets as the reward. Designers also receive a home-field advantage: their projects are hosted on one of the biggest 3D printing file-sharing sites, where everyone visiting is a potential backer.

(Image credit: Bambu Lab)

The program launched on July 30th with 13 designers handpicked by MakerWorld. Their projects have something for nearly everyone, from crazy toys and games, modular lamps, a printable keyboard, and a TPU handbag. There’s even a full-size pinball machine.

One of the games, Relic Rush, is a cube-shaped mechanical “board game” where players move their mini adventurers across obstacles and traps that can be triggered remotely, including a tiny belt-driven stream of light-up “lava.” It looks as fun to build as it would be to play. The game was funded in three and a half hours, and as of this writing, reached two stretch goals.

Designer MaKim with his game, Relic Rush, from MakerWorld. (Image credit: Bambu Lab)

Bambu Lab stated in a blog post that Crowdfunding was introduced as a way to support designers working on big, ambitious projects. It’s also a new way for designers to earn money from their work on MakerWorld. In February, designers were able to launch Commercial License Memberships, which allow them to charge makers for the right to sell printed models.

Since its launch in 2023, MakerWorld has been a site for free models, with all models defaulting to a non-commercial, personal use only license. Crowdfunded models can be released for free at a later date if the designer chooses, or remain exclusive to supporters.

MakerWorld Crowdfunding has an all-or-nothing funding model. Designers can choose a funding goal between $500 and $50,000 USD and set a fundraising time limit from 7 to 60 days. If the goal is not raised within the time allowed, the project fails. Supporters are only charged for their pledges when a project reaches the goal amount and the fundraising successfully concludes. Designers are also allowed to scuttle their project early and restart at a later date.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like Kickstarter, MakerWorld Crowdfunding allows designers to set various pledge levels and add stretch goals. MakerWorld only collects a fee from the project when it is successfully funded, which is 10% of the total raised, plus payment processing fees from Stripe, which range from 3 to 8%. In return, MakerWorld will feature Crowdfunding projects prominently on its homepage