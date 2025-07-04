Bambu Lab Introduces free software to manage an unlimited number of 3D printers simultaneously — cloud-free LAN Mode Print Farm Manager program simplifies mass 3D printing

Today, Bambu Lab released free software to manage your 3D print farm without needing the Cloud or any third-party services. Called Bambu Farm Manager, the software can control an unlimited number of X1 Carbon 3D printers, as well as machines from the P1 and A1 lineups. By Q3, the company will have the system working for the X1E, and the H2D will be ready by Q4.

Bambu Lab said in a press release that its goal is to provide a system with privacy, control, and simplicity in mind. “This setup appeals to print farms, businesses, educators, and institutions with strict IT policies or data protection requirements, as well as makers who simply want more control over their setup.”

Bambu Lab Farm Manager (Image credit: Bambu Lab)

A blog post on Bambu Lab’s website outlined how the system could solve data security and privacy issues for professional users who need to keep their models away from prying eyes. They present beta tester Korneel Bullens, who has managed a print farm in the Netherlands for over a decade , as a typical user. He has clients who need proof that their files never leave the building, require NDAs, all while being GDPR compliant.

Instructions on how to use the software and a free download link are on the Bambu Wiki. It currently only runs on Windows 10 or higher, with Linux and Mac OS to be added later.

The program does require initial internet access to perform activation, printer verification, and firmware downloads. Once set up is complete, it operates entirely on your local network (LAN) and is cloud-free.

Because it operates independently of Bambu Lab’s Cloud network, it is incompatible with the Bambu Handy mobile app. It does, however, allow you to monitor all your Bambu Lab printers from one screen.

Bambu Lab has been beta testing the management software since July 2024. The program offers real-time monitoring, batch control to send commands to groups of printers simultaneously, and smart job queuing to assign jobs based on which machine is free at the moment. It can also organize your files and manages power use so all your 3D printers don’t heat up at once and overload the electrical system.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The program is free to use and will remain so. Bambu Lab plans to release more advanced features at a paid tier, but is still exploring customer needs.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.