New auto ejection tool for Bambu Lab print farms automatically ejects finished 3D prints from the machine — $129 kit includes auto door opener and special bed surface for frictionless part ejection

3DQue introduces a function to pop prints off the bed without human intervention.

3DQue Systems wants to make 3D print farming easier and more hands-free. The company has developed both hardware and software, such as AutoFarm3D, to replace manual workflows. This includes auto ejection, where prints can be popped right off the bed by the printer itself, and also an automated door opening and closing mod that enables prints to be ejected from the machine before another print is started.

The concept isn’t new, and we’ve seen YouTubers in the past add a bit of g-code that makes the print head push a finished print off the bed. In 2021, 3DQue introduced Quinly3D for bedslingers, which added a toolhead shield, tilted platform and slide to the concept. The contraption allowed the print time to cool and loosen from the heated bed, then instructed the 3d printer to push the print forward. The tilted base lets gravity do the rest of the work.

Denise Bertacchi
Freelance Reviewer

Denise Bertacchi is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering 3D printing. Denise has been crafting with PCs since she discovered Print Shop had clip art on her Apple IIe. She loves reviewing 3D printers because she can mix all her passions: printing, photography, and writing.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • cw111
    Other than the door opener you can already do all of this with 3d prints and just leave the door open. Great idea but not worth the cost
    Reply