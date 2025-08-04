Unreported $3.5 billion Bitcoin hack from 2020 dwarfs Mt. Gox in value, is worth $14.5 billion today — intelligence firm uncovers heist that shuttered 6th-largest bitcoin mining pool

The heist was executed five years ago, but only discovered this week.

Crypto Hacker
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Intelligence agents have uncovered the largest-ever (or at least largest discovered) Bitcoin heist, amounting to 127,426 stolen Bitcoins. According to Arkham Intelligence on X, the heist was made against the Chinese mining pool LuBian in 2020, amounting to a value of $3.5 billion ($14.5 billion today).

LuBian was the 6th-largest mining pool on the Bitcoin network at its peak, before the pool disappeared in 2021. LuBian was so big that it controlled 6% of the Bitcoin network's total hash-rate capacity alone by May 2020. Ironically, LuBian was allegedly advertised as "the safest high-yielding mining pool in the world" before its disappearance.

