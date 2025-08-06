Introducing the Tom’s Hardware Premium Beta: Exclusive content for members

For over 25 years, Tom’s Hardware has been a bastion for independent reviews, news, and analysis of the PC hardware and semiconductor industry. With a rich history, a vibrant community, and a team of expert authors at the helm, we’ve delivered free-to-consume tech journalism for almost three decades.

We’re committed to continuing that legacy: no-nonsense, independent coverage of the latest PC hardware and everything that shapes the industry.

  • helper800
    Seems like a decent news membership, although, if 69 dollars is the introductory annual price, I can only assume 80-120 is the normal annual price. At 69 it seems like it could be a decent deal considering the exclusives and new tool. At 100 or more per year, it may be a hard ask for the casual hardware news consumers considering there are plenty of other sites that do top to bottom, no stone left unturned, type reviews for free. Does the membership also reduce advertisements? I will probably try it out and see how it goes, its the least I can do after using this site and forums for over a decade.
  • SayemAhmed
    @helper800 Hey, thanks for supporting TH and being a long-standing member of the community, first and foremost.

    Pricing and other benefits are something that we're going to continue to think about and refine as time goes on. We've got tonnes of ideas and new features in the pipeline. This is just the beginning of what we aim to achieve with Tom's Hardware Premium.

    There's also a direct feedback form to help us understand what subscribers want. If you end up subbing, we're keen to hear your thoughts.
