Why parts of Tom’s Hardware now have a paywall

Everything you need to know about the paywall for Tom’s Hardware Premium

Lian Li Uni Fan LCD
You may have noticed that parts of Tom’s Hardware now have a paywall. This is because we have now launched a beta of Tom’s Hardware Premium, which offers paywalled subscriber-only content.

Before we continue to explain how these newer parts of Tom’s Hardware function, above all else, the articles that you already know and love will remain free to access. After reading five articles in a 30-day window, you will be asked to register for a free Tom’s Hardware account, if you wish to do so.

Premium vs Free: What's the difference?

Feature

Free Access

Tom's Hardware Premium

Reviews, news & guides

✔️

✔️

Standard editorial coverage

✔️

✔️

Dedicated news analysis

✔️

Exclusive features and interviews

✔️

Access to Uptime newsletter

✔️

Bench access

✔️

  • Jaack18
    Gross
  • Roland Of Gilead
    €59! TuT Tut. Waaaaay disappointing.:sleep:

    Edit: We've known for a while that this was coming. I get why. But, still. This is not an easy pill to swallow.
  • derekullo
    So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish !
  • Cookielover
    69$ for 1 year? Toms gone loco!

    :mdr:
  • SayemAhmed
    On your pricing queries, I'll echo what @Jeremy Kaplan said in the main feedback thread.

    We feel this is a fair price for the offering, considering the breadth of content, the new benchmark test visualization features, the specials we have planned and more. Note that this is just a beta ... Tom's Hardware is just getting started. We have loads of technical work to do behind the scenes, and we have many plans for future features, which is likely to include more pricing options down the line. THP is only going to get better."
  • alceryes
    This is...dissapointing, to say the least.
    You could've saved a lot of e-ink by just saying, "Why = Greed."
  • jg.millirem
    As far as the claim that the content we’re all used to reading will stay the same and free, I’m very skeptical. There will now be an incentive for the owners to gradually move content to the paid tier. I’ve seen it happen over and over with news sites.
  • Jeremy Kaplan
    As someone who has been involved with the discussion from Day One, I can tell you we have never once discussed "stuffing existing content behind a paywall." I understand your skepticism, but rest assured, we ain't gonna do that.
  • baboma
    "We feel this is a fair price for the offering, considering the breadth of content..."

    Hello @SayemAhmed,

    I'm sure you recognize that it's a foregone conclusion that forumgoers here would react negatively. I doubt anything you (or anyone) say would convince them otherwise. I applaud you for trying, all the same.

    Some suggestions to aid you:

    People won't pay for things sight unseen. If you want people to pay, you need to consider the freemium model that most paywalled news sites use: "teaser" portion of articles, entire articles sampling, limited number of free articles per day/month.

    The per-year sub idea is frankly DOA. (Not mentioning the outrageous pricing of $69/$99.) Suggest a per-month sub with something like a $3 rate to start. If the site's content quality justifies it, and volumes of subs pour in, you can always raise the rates later.

    The main problem I see is that THW's content is, to be brutally honest, somewhere between "junk" and "filler" status. It's not just my assessment, but of many,

    https://reddit.com/r/hardware/comments/1ixgas1/articles_from_tomshardwarecom_should_be_banned/=====
    IanCutress: "As someone who worked for the same publisher, the goal is always to get on top of Google search results, accuracy be damned. TH has a habit of hiring non-Technies to fill editor roles. The publisher is always willing to pay less and overwork more. Lots of other behind-the-scenes idiocy (The EIC who wrote Just Buy It is still in charge). The desire to second source news is out the window because it gets in the way of speed of publishing, which is the main KPI for news. The same publisher also runs PC Gamer, Laptop Mag, TechRadar. All show the same attention to 'news' because it's all the same playbook. There are good writers at Tom's, though the mishandling of unconfirmed-as-true statements or really, really bad headlines that bait-and-switch. I regularly call them out. It's been three years since I worked at that publisher. Have to wonder what their AI strategy is these days."=====
    It will take a lot of heavy lifting to raise THW's reputation to a level where it can command subscriptions. Frankly, I have my doubts.

    Good luck, all the same.
  • helper800
    alceryes said:
    This is...dissapointing, to say the least.
    You could've saved a lot of e-ink by just saying, "Why = Greed."
    Is that right? You must have insider information then. How is this disappointing? Do like the price, then don't pay. Everything else that you have used the site for will remain as is.
