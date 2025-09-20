Ukraine reveals jammer-resistant Kamikaze strike drones — 31-mile range ordinance promises ’a new level of enemy destruction far behind the front lines’

Ukraine has finished testing a new kamikaze strike drone design, which it says can overcome the hurdles presented by Russian electronic warfare (EW). The new Brave1 drones offer extended range, beyond 50km (31 miles), according to the Ukrainian Defense Innovations organization. Moreover, the designers assert that the new drones will deliver "a new level of enemy destruction far behind the front lines."

A few more details and images are shown in a LinkedIn post from Brave1, linked above.

According to the post, the drones you see being held aloft by various Brave1 testers in the field can deliver “accurate strikes at distances of 40, 50, and even more kilometers — leaving the enemy no chance.” The key advancement touted is that the field-tested Brave1 drones are “capable of overcoming electronic warfare.”

After the successful field tests, Brave1 is now going to move to the combat testing phase. It is then hoped to “accelerate the mass deployment of strike drones on the battlefield.” This should be more easily achieved if it is indeed true that the Brave1 kamikaze drones are “affordable to manufacture and ready for scaling.”

Details of the key electronic warfare-resistant technology being used by the new Brave1 drones are scarce. Understandably, Brave1 wants to keep details of its key drone innovation(s) under wraps. However, a clue to some of the underlying tech might be found in a previous Brave1-backed Himera Tech project, which saw electronic warfare-resistant personal radio handsets announced in October 2023.

Of course, Ukraine also has experience in defending its own resources from drone attacks. Brave1 helped with the development of the compact Piranha AVD 360 to disrupt Russian drones within a 600m radius of armored vehicles equipped with this device.

What is Brave1?

In April 2023, the Ukrainian government put Brave1 together as a platform to unite and coordinate innovative companies with ideas and developments that can be used in the defense of Ukraine. Inventors, designers, scientists, manufacturers, and key military organizations work towards common goals efficiently this way.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thus, the Brave1 platform should minimize the waste of precious time and resources that some might spend duplicating prior research and development. It also works in delivering targeted investment and production resources where they are needed most.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!