GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs are finally selling at and below MSRP — RTX 5070 dips below $549

The GeForce RTX 50 series (codenamed Blackwell) offers some of the best graphics cards you can find on the market today. It's great news that the prices for some of these Blackwell-based graphics cards have finally leveled out, making it easier for everyone to purchase them at or even below Nvidia's MSRP.

The GeForce RTX 5070 launched several months ago at an MSRP of $549; however, it has proven challenging for consumers to acquire it at that specified price point. Nonetheless, a selection of customized GeForce RTX 5070 models from some of Nvidia's leading partners is presently available for purchase at prices below $549.

The Asus Prime RTX 5070 12GB GDDR7, in particular, is among the notable highlights of the day. This 2.5-slot graphics card, which conforms to the Nvidia SFF-ready standard, is presently available for purchase at $523, representing a 14% discount from its usual retail price. However, for enthusiasts preferring Nvidia's design, the GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition has been restocked at Best Buy for $549.

Save 14% ($86.20) Asus Prime RTX 5070 12GB GDDR7: was $609.99 now $523.79 at Amazon The Prime RTX 5070 12GB GDDR7 is equipped with an Asus triple-fan cooling system utilizing Axial-tech fans. This graphics card operates at a base clock speed of 2,512 MHz and attains a boost clock of up to 2,542 MHz.

If you are seeking a more economical option, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB and 8GB, which have MSRPs of $429 and $379, respectively, may present a compelling choice. The MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8G Ventus 2X OC Plus is now available at a price of $339 after applicable discounts and a $20 rebate card. This graphics card is currently being offered at an 11% reduction relative to the official MSRP.

The 16GB model has maintained its value, resisting a decline below the MSRP. However, if you are considering that SKU, the Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GDDR7 is available for $429 on Amazon, representing a 10% discount from the usual price.

Several custom GeForce RTX 5060 models are retailing at the MSRP of $299. Examples include the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 WindForce OC 8G, the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Shadow 2X OC, and the Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 OC Edition, all of which are available on Amazon.

The pricing for specific high-performance Blackwell SKUs, including the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5080, has begun to stabilize. It is now more feasible to locate the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5080 in stock at their designated MSRPs of $749 and $999, respectively, compared to a few months prior.

The Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7, Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 Ti WindForce SFF 16G, and PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Triple Fan are presently available for purchase at $749.

Meanwhile, the Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7, PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC Triple Fan, and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 WindForce SFF 16 G have finally settled at the $999 mark.

Amidst speculation regarding the alleged release of the GeForce RTX 50 Super series, it is plausible that retailers have strategically reduced pricing on some of the Blackwell graphics cards. Rather than official price cuts, these promotional offers are likely aimed at clearing inventory in anticipation of the rumored Super refresh. However, many consumers have expressed concerns that Nvidia's Blackwell gaming graphics cards are priced excessively; therefore, bringing the pricing back down to MSRP may not effectively incentivize purchases. Perhaps these Blackwell GPUs will look more convincing when retailers start offering genuine discounts rather than merely reverting elevated prices to MSRP.

