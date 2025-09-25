Every RTX 50 Series card hits MSRP or lower in Walmart blowout — GeForce week sees $100 off some cards

Gamers and those who are in need of a new and more powerful graphics card rejoice, for finally, we are seeing some real drops in GPU prices that are actually taking the discounts below that mythical MSRP price. The 50-series RTX GPUs from Nvidia started popping on the market at the start of this year, but it's taken nine months for the cards to have more stock availability and hit the originally announced MSRP prices that were only available for a select few GPUs.

The dip in price of Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs is thanks to Walmart's GeForce Week sales event, which has knocked the ball out of the park with its swathe of graphics card deals. From the entry-level RTX 5060, all the way up to the fastest gaming GPU on the planet, the RTX 5090, the prices have either been significantly discounted to MSRP or slashed in price well below that threshold.

The best Walmart GPU deals at a glance

You will want to hurry and snap up one of these deals, though, as the sale started on the 22nd of September and will conclude at midnight on September 28, 2025. The PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 OC, which was selling at MSRP ($999), has already sold out, but there are still plenty of great options left on the table. See below for the best picks of available GPU deals at or under MSRP in the Walmart GeForce Week sales.

MSRP $429 Save 12% ($50) PNY RTX 5060 Ti OC 16 GB: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Walmart All-time low price The performance of the PNY RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB OC nips at the heels of the RTX 4070, with lower power consumption and noise levels. It's ample 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM will provide enough memory for any current game, and should be more than enough for several years to come. Read more ▼

MSRP $549 Save 17% ($100) MSI Ventus 2X OC GeForce RTX 5070: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Walmart All-time low price You have to be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal. The MSI Shadow 2X OC has 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM running on a 192-bit memory bus, as well as a 2.5 MHz boost clock when running in extreme mode. The card uses a twin-fan cooling design with MSI's Torx fans.

Read more ▼

MSRP $549 Save 9% ($50) PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC 12GB: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Walmart All-time low price One of the best value RTX 5070 graphics cards available, the OC version of PNY's RTX 5070 comes with a 2.2 MHz base clock and 2.5 MHz boost. Make use of the Blackwell architecture and Nvidia's latest DLSS 4 features for improved gaming fidelity and performance. Read more ▼

MSRP $999 Save 7% ($70) PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC: was $999.99 now $929.99 at Walmart All-time low price The PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC is based on Nvidia's latest Blackwell architecture, capable of handling modern games at 4K. It features 16GB of GDDR7 memory. With triple-fan cooling and plenty of power, this GPU will use its 10,752 CUDA cores to power through any game. Read more ▼

No matter the reason for the discounts, whether it's just shifting stock or making way for the rumored "Super" variants on the horizon, these are the best price reductions we've seen so far on Nvidia's latest Blackwell graphics cards this year. With prices constantly going up in this cost-of-living crisis, I'm thankful for any and all discounts and a chance to save a few bucks.

