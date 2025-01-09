Cooler Master has showed off four new cases at CES 2025, giving everyone a lot of designs, sizes, and form factors to choose from. We saw four PC case lines at the company’s booth in Las Vegas: the SFF MasterBox NR200P V3, the compact tower Ncore 100 Air, and the highly customizable mid-tower MasterFrame Aluminum series. These computer cases enable you to build just about any kind of system without having to worry about whether you can get a case that will fit your needs.

MasterFrame Aluminum

The MasterFrame Aluminum series comes in three different sizes—400, 600, and 800. Whether you’re going for a micro ATX motherboard or need all the space that an E-ATX motherboard requires, you can get a MasterFrame PC case to suit your requirements. But aside from its available sizes, this case’s modular design allows you to set it up exactly to your needs. You could even customize the exterior panels. You can install glass, mesh, or even solid wood panels, and it has an optional panoramic glass panel, allowing you to view your components without the obstruction of one of the corner posts.

MasterBox NR200P V3 and Ncore 100 Air

Small form-factor fans also get an option from Cooler Master with the MasterBox NR200P V3. This is the company’s third iteration for its MasterBox NR200P case, and it incorporates all the lessons that it’s learned from the previous two generations. So, despite its small size, the company was able to install powerful components like an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, an Asus ROG Strix 4090 BTF GPU, and liquid cooling for the CPU. It also features a unique side panel that places the entire GPU behind a mesh cover, allowing it to get optimal air cooling.

For users with even more limited desk space, the Ncore 100 Air SFF case would give you the performance you need without needing to worry about its footprint (about the size of a small booklet) due to its slim vertical configuration. Despite that, it supports the latest GPUs, ITX motherboard, and SFX PSUs, with its internal volume of 14.7 liters. You can also expand the case to 16.4 liters if you need to install bigger and more powerful components.

Cooler Master Cooling X Pro

Those who don’t want to bother with a custom-built PC but want one that will squeeze every drop of performance from your parts would love the Cooling X Pro PC. This pre-built expands upon the previous Cooling X PC by giving it a larger 360 x 360 mm custom radiator on one panel for watercooling its CPU and GPU. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X mounted on an Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard with 64 GB of memory and a 512 GB Kingston SSD, all powered by 1300-watt Cooler Master X Silent PSU.

Unfortunately, the company did not provide the details on the display’s GPU, but with the 1300-watt capacity, it would likely be at least an RTX 40-series or quite likely RTX 50-series GPU. And, for sure, you could upgrade its internals to get more storage and maybe even expand its RAM capacity.