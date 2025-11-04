xTool Black Friday Laser Deals on premium laser cutters and engravers are available now — essential kit for the serious crafter

Black Friday is really picking up steam, with so many manufacturers and retailers already offering steep discounts on their best products. xTool, a manufacturer of enthusiast and professional-grade laser cutters and printers, has started its Black Friday deals. Kicking off on November 3, all the way to Black Friday, and then a Cyber Monday Frenzy sale lasting until December 15, 2025.

You can pick up any of the xTool products either directly from xTool's website or from their Amazon page. The discounted sales prices are identical on both, so it's up to personal preference if you have a preferred retailer. The xTool range of laser cutters and engravers is designed for the serious enthusiast, crafter, or small business, and this is reflected in both the quality and scale of the item and the price. These printers and cutters aren't cheap, but if you want to produce expert crafting pieces, or maybe even start a small business producing crafts, then these are the pieces of kit you're going to be looking at.

We've had the chance to review several of xTools laser cutters and engravers, and have links to the reviews paired with the deals. You can also take a look at our Best Laser Cutters and Engravers 2025 guide for more information on other types of available products.

Save $1,300 xTool P2S 55W CO2 Laser Cutter: was $4,549 now $3,249 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The xTool P2S offers engraving speeds of up to 600 mm/s and easily handles printing serial numbers, names, and custom designs. Dual 16MP cameras provide high-resolution, real-time previews, while the LiDAR Ranging System ensures precise 0.001'' autofocus.