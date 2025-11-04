xTool Black Friday Laser Deals on premium laser cutters and engravers are available now — essential kit for the serious crafter

Huge discounts on laser engravers

Black Friday xTool cover image
Black Friday is really picking up steam, with so many manufacturers and retailers already offering steep discounts on their best products. xTool, a manufacturer of enthusiast and professional-grade laser cutters and printers, has started its Black Friday deals. Kicking off on November 3, all the way to Black Friday, and then a Cyber Monday Frenzy sale lasting until December 15, 2025.

We've had the chance to review several of xTools laser cutters and engravers, and have links to the reviews paired with the deals. You can also take a look at our Best Laser Cutters and Engravers 2025 guide for more information on other types of available products.

xTool P3 80W CO2 Laser Cutter
Save $1,810
xTool P3 80W CO2 Laser Cutter: was $8,109 now $6,299 at Amazon
xTool's flagship 80W CO2 laser cutter brings Industrial-grade cutting to the hobbyist. This professional-grade xTool P3 CO2 laser engraver effortlessly cuts 20mm wood and 25mm acrylic. At 1200mm/s max speed.

xTool P2S 55W CO2 Laser Cutter
Save $1,300
xTool P2S 55W CO2 Laser Cutter: was $4,549 now $3,249 at Amazon
The xTool P2S offers engraving speeds of up to 600 mm/s and easily handles printing serial numbers, names, and custom designs. Dual 16MP cameras provide high-resolution, real-time previews, while the LiDAR Ranging System ensures precise 0.001'' autofocus.

xTool F2 Ultra 60W Laser Engraver
Save $900
xTool F2 Ultra 60W Laser Engraver: was $5,499 now $4,599 at Amazon
The xTool F2 60W MOPA fiber laser engraver handles diverse metal tasks—3D embossing, deep engraving, color engraving, and cutting 2mm metal. This is the single laser version of the engraver. The F2 Ultra boasts the largest desktop fiber laser engraver working space at 8.7 x 8.7 inches.

