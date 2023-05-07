LG 27-Inch UHD IPS Monitor Drops to $389 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, the LG 27UN880-B (opens in new tab) 27-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor is available for its best price to date. This IPS monitor usually goes for around $500 but today is discounted to just $389 at Amazon. No promo code is required for the offer and an expiration has not been specified.

The LG 27UN880-B is an IPS monitor spanning 27-inches across. It has a UHD resolution which measures up to 3840 x 2160. It’s both AMD FreeSync and DisplayHDR 400 certified. This is one of the best offers we’ve seen for this display since it first released.

The LG 27UN880-B features an IPS panel that spans 27-inches across. It’s backed up with a dense UHD resolution which measures in at 3840 x 2160. According to LG, it has a gtg response time of 5ms and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz which isn’t terribly impressive but more of a basic standard. Given the other higher specs and price point, this is somewhat of a tradeoff.

It covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated with a brightness of 350 nits. There are a few ports available including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort for video input as well as a USB Type-C input. For audio support, it has a 3.5mm audio jack for external audio peripherals along with two 5W speakers for integrated audio output.

The LG 27UN880-B monitor is AMD FreeSync certified which guarantees low latency and a tear free experience. It’s also DisplayHDR 400 certified. Users receive an ergo stand with the purchase which is also supported by its 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

To get a closer look at this offer, visit the LG 27UN880-B 27-Inch UHD IPS monitor product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. Again, it's not clear for how long this discount will be made available.