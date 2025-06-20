Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF price slashed for the second time in two months — new lowest-ever price is now 40% cheaper than launch

It wasn't too long ago that Intel's Core Ultra Arrow Lake processors saw a massive price cut from the original launch MSRPs, but now the Core Ultra 7 265KF has been given another big discount and has hit a new all-time-low price. This is great news for any savvy computer builders who are looking for the latest components for a new build with a strict budget. The more money saved on a CPU could mean extra cash left in the pot for a higher-end graphics card, especially if this is used as a gaming PC. As the (F) variants do not come with an integrated GPU, you will need to pair this with a separate graphics card.

You can find this great deal at Amazon, where the Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF is just $229. This is the lowest-ever price offered for this CPU, and checking the Camelizer and PCpartpicker, we can confirm that this is indeed an all-time low. It's $30 cheaper than the next best price offering from Newegg, but Newegg is bundling their Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF with 16GB of Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 6400 CL32 for $259. Handy if you're looking for some cheap RAM, although it's not the fastest configuration and is only 16GB.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF is a 20-core processor consisting of 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores. The (F) variant of the 265K ditches the iGPU but is still unlocked for overclocking. The processor uses the LGA1851 socket and has a base power usage of 125W. The P-core and E-core base clock speeds are 3.9 GHz and 3.3 GHz, respectively, with boost clocks of 5.4 GHz and 4.6 GHz.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF: now $229 at Amazon (was $320)

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF is a 20-core processor consisting of 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores with 20 threads. The boost clocks of 5.4 GHz for the P-cores and 4.6 GHz for the E-cores help this processor to game and perform well in multithreaded applications.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF + 16GB Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 6400 RAM: now $259 at Newegg (was $339)

The exact same processor as above, but this deal includes 16GB of bundled Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 6400 RAM. This RAM alone costs $64, so you're basically getting the RAM for $30 if you compare the CPU deal prices to each other.

If you're thinking of picking up this CPU deal for a budget build, do take into account that you also have to buy into the motherboard platform that supports socket LGA1851. But if you can find a good deal on a mobo, then the Amazon or the Newegg bundle are both interesting options.

You can see how the Ultra 7 265K (the variant of this chip that includes integrated graphics) stacks up against the rest of the CPU market in our testing data below. Notably, it scores highly on the value charts in terms of FPS/$, a fact amplified by the price reduction of over 1/3 thanks to this latest deal. Ostensibly, the same chip, there should be minimal benchmark variances between the two.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For more CPU offerings, you can head to both Amazon and Newegg for the latest processors and possible deals.