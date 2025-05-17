Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU is currently priced at a record low of $269

One of Intel's latest processors, the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, is now available at Amazon for one of its lowest prices. It has a recommended price of $404 and has been going for around $340 lately. Today, however, the price has plummeted to $269—one of the lowest CPU offers since it first released.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we saw a price drop on not only the Intel Core 7 265K and other editions in the line, such as the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K. In that post, we point out a possible caveat with an investment into the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, mainly concerning the LGA1851 socket it relies on. This standard may be replaced soon and would require an upgraded motherboard to get a new processor, which makes for a substantial investment.

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 265K: now $269 at Amazon (was $404) The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K can reach speeds as high as 5.5 GHz. It has 20 cores for a total of 20 threads and has a peak TOPS of 33. You can use both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 interfaces with this processor.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K has 20 cores—eight of which are dedicated as performance cores and twelve more dedicated as efficient cores—for a total of 20 threads. With Max Turbo enabled, the performance cores can reach speeds as high as 5.5 GHz. According to Intel, the peak TOPS for the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is 33, thanks to its integrated graphics support and NPU.

This CPU supports PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 devices and can use up to 256GB of DDR5-6400. It has Integrated Intel Graphics, so you don't need a GPU to get started with the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K. The built-in NPU module is known as Intel AI Boost, which adds 13 TOPS to the device's capabilities.

