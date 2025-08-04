Intel Core Ultra 9 285K vs Intel Core Ultra 7 265K Faceoff

The Intel Arrow Lake showdown.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K vs Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Faceoff
At first glance, pitting the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K vs Core Ultra 9 285 might seem like a foregone conclusion. After all, the $580 Core 9 285K carries a significantly higher price tag and is positioned as Intel’s top-tier offering in the Arrow Lake lineup, while the $290 Core 7 265K sits a rung below with a more modest price tag.

It’s easy to assume the more expensive CPU will simply outperform across the board. However, this comparison goes beyond raw performance numbers and pricing alone. With Intel recently slashing the 265K’s price by a substantial $100, the value proposition has shifted dramatically, raising important questions about which CPU truly makes more sense for different types of users and workloads.

Intel 'Arrow Lake' Core Ultra 200S Series — Pricing and Specifications

CPU

Street (MSRP)

Arch

Cores / Threads (P+E)

P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)

E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)

Cache (L2/L3)

TDP / PBP or MTP

Memory

Core Ultra 9 285K

$589

Arrow Lake

24 / 24 (8+16)

3.7 / 5.7

3.2 / 4.6

76MB (40+36)

125W / 250W

DDR5-6400

Core Ultra 7 265K / KF

$394 / $379

Arrow Lake

20 / 20 (8+12

3.9 / 5.5

3.3 / 4.6

66MB (36+30)

125W / 250W

DDR5-6400

Row 0 - Cell 0

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

Features and Specifications

Row 1 - Cell 1

Gaming

Productivity Applications

Row 3 - Cell 1

Overclocking

Power Consumption, Efficiency, and Cooling

Row 5 - Cell 2

Pricing

Row 6 - Cell 2

Total

4

4

