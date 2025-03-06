Where to buy AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards

Deals
By
published

RDNA 4 tackles Blackwell head-on.

RX 9070 XT Sapphire
(Image credit: Sapphire)

The first wave of AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs are out in the wild, starting with the RX 9070 series featuring the $599 RX 9070 XT and its $549 sibling, the RX 9070. These GPUs land hot on the heels of Nvidia's latest strides into the more mainstream segment with the RTX 5070 series. AMD has scored some solid wins across the board in performance and pricing and now all eyes are on the availability.

Both GPUs in the RX 9070 family offer 16GB of memory, ample to power your 1440p and even 4K needs. The flagship RX 9070 XT packs 64 Compute Units, dropping to 56 for its non-XT counterpart. Given the shift in the Radeon nomenclature, both GPUs are positioned to rival Nvidia's RTX 5070 family. When sticking to rasterization at 1440p, the RX 9070 XT is within reach of the RTX 5070 Ti, while the RX 9070 comes out on top versus the RTX 5070, with an 8% lead. With base-level price tags of $599 and $549, let's hope AMD has enough inventory to match consumer demand.

We've compiled listings posted across major US retailers including Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo. Despite the recommended MSRPs, most models are noticeably pricier, further exacerbated by the lack of an MBA (Made By AMD) model this generation. Unlike the RTX 50 series, RX 9070 series went live after the embargo lifted, likely as an effort to counter bots and scalpers.

Where to buy the AMD RX 9070 XT in the US

Many GPUs instantly sold out within minutes of launch, but we expect a resupply soon. There is a lot of fluctuation in the listed prices, especially at B&H Photo with a handful of its RX 9070 XTs costing north of $1,000. Without that anomaly, the most expensive RX 9070 XT is XFX's Mercury Magnetic Air OC White edition, priced at $849.99. On the RX 9070's end of the ring, the Gigabyte Gaming RX 9070 shot up to $739.99 once the first batch (at MSRP) sold out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Retailer

Price

Stock

XFX Swift Black AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Best Buy

$599.99

Row 0 - Cell 3

XFX Mercury Magnetic Air OC Black AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Best Buy

$829.99

Row 1 - Cell 3

XFX Swift White AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Best Buy

$749.99

Row 2 - Cell 3

XFX Mercury White OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Best Buy

$819.99

Row 3 - Cell 3

XFX Mercury Magnetic Air OC White AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Best Buy

$849.99

Row 4 - Cell 3

Asus Prime AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$719.99

Row 5 - Cell 3

ASRock Steel Legend AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$599.99

Row 6 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$729.99

Row 7 - Cell 3

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$599.99

Row 8 - Cell 3

PowerColor Hellhound OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$759.99

Row 9 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$759.99

Row 10 - Cell 3

Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$739.99

Row 11 - Cell 3

ASRock Taichi AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$729.99

Row 12 - Cell 3

XFX QuickSilver AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$749.99

Row 13 - Cell 3

PowerColor Reaper AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$599.99

Row 14 - Cell 3

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$779.99

Row 15 - Cell 3

PowerColor Red Devil OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$799.99

Row 16 - Cell 3

XFX Mercury OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$799.99

Row 17 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Newegg

$599.99

Row 18 - Cell 3

Asus TUF OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

B&H Photo

$1,049.99

Row 19 - Cell 3

Asus TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

B&H Photo

$1,099.99

Row 20 - Cell 3

Asus TUF Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

B&H Photo

$899.99

Row 21 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

B&H Photo

$899.99

Row 22 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Aorus Elite AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

B&H Photo

$949.99

Row 23 - Cell 3

Where to buy the AMD RX 9070 non-XT in the US

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Retailer

Price

Stock

XFX Swift Black OC AMD Radeon RX 9070

Best Buy

$549.99

Row 0 - Cell 3

XFX QuickSilver Black OC AMD Radeon RX 9070

Best Buy

$649.99

Row 1 - Cell 3

XFX Swift White OC AMD Radeon RX 9070

Best Buy

$649.99

Row 2 - Cell 3

XFX QuickSilver White OC AMD Radeon RX 9070

Best Buy

$669.99

Row 3 - Cell 3

Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$679.99

Row 4 - Cell 3

PowerColor Reaper AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 5 - Cell 3

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$709.99

Row 6 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$739.99

Row 7 - Cell 3

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 8 - Cell 3

ASRock Challenger AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 9 - Cell 3

ASRock Steel Legend AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$639.99

Row 10 - Cell 3

Asus TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$709.99

Row 11 - Cell 3

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$629.99

Row 12 - Cell 3

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$659.99

Row 13 - Cell 3

XFX Swift OC AMD Radeon RX 9070

Newegg

$549.99

Row 14 - Cell 3

Asus TUF Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070

B&H Photo

$899.99

Row 15 - Cell 3

Asus Prime OC AMD Radeon RX 9070

B&H Photo

$849.99

Row 16 - Cell 3

Gigabyte Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070

B&H Photo

$739.99

Row 17 - Cell 3

Inventory is expected to be high at launch, so we shouldn't see widespread stockouts like with Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs. For those in the US seeking a more hands-on experience, physical stores like Micro Center should have ample supply available.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

More about gpus
Origin PC

Corsair guarantees defect-free RTX 50-series GPUs in its pre-built systems — reports only one instance of missing ROPs
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 review photos

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 review: Excellent value, if supply is good
TSMC

TSMC's $100 billion U.S. deal shows Taiwan's ruling party is 'selling out Taiwan,' say critics
See more latest
Most Popular
Asus RTX 5070 Prime
Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5070 graphics card — All models across Newegg, Best Buy, B&H, and others
The packaging of the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor.
AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X on sale for $289 — get a killer CPU for 20% off plus Monster Hunter Wilds for free
MSI SSD
2TB MSI Spatium M461 SSD is on sale for $84 — just 4 cents per GB
Asus Monitor
Asus ROG Strix 27-Inch QHD IPS monitor is only $199 at Amazon
Tech Deals
Get TP-Link's superfast 2.5Gb 8-port switch for only $109 — Upgrade your LAN
Tech Deals
Asus' 5-Star ROG Strix 27-inch QHD XG27ACS 180Hz gaming monitor drops to $199 — with Monster Hunter: Wilds for free
Tech Deals 8TB
Turn up your storage with this 8TB WD Black SN850X SSD at an all-time low price
Tech Deals
AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 7800X3D, one of the best CPUs for gaming, is in stock 🔥and on sale for $449
Tech Deals
Logitech's ambidextrous lightweight G Pro Wireless gaming mouse is now only $69 — an excellent choice for lefties
Dell Monitor
This Dell 27-Inch FHD IPS monitor is only $89 at Best Buy