Where to buy AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards

The first wave of AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs are out in the wild, starting with the RX 9070 series featuring the $599 RX 9070 XT and its $549 sibling, the RX 9070. These GPUs land hot on the heels of Nvidia's latest strides into the more mainstream segment with the RTX 5070 series. AMD has scored some solid wins across the board in performance and pricing and now all eyes are on the availability.

Both GPUs in the RX 9070 family offer 16GB of memory, ample to power your 1440p and even 4K needs. The flagship RX 9070 XT packs 64 Compute Units, dropping to 56 for its non-XT counterpart. Given the shift in the Radeon nomenclature, both GPUs are positioned to rival Nvidia's RTX 5070 family. When sticking to rasterization at 1440p, the RX 9070 XT is within reach of the RTX 5070 Ti, while the RX 9070 comes out on top versus the RTX 5070, with an 8% lead. With base-level price tags of $599 and $549, let's hope AMD has enough inventory to match consumer demand.

We've compiled listings posted across major US retailers including Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo. Despite the recommended MSRPs, most models are noticeably pricier, further exacerbated by the lack of an MBA (Made By AMD) model this generation. Unlike the RTX 50 series, RX 9070 series went live after the embargo lifted, likely as an effort to counter bots and scalpers.

Where to buy the AMD RX 9070 XT in the US

Many GPUs instantly sold out within minutes of launch, but we expect a resupply soon. There is a lot of fluctuation in the listed prices, especially at B&H Photo with a handful of its RX 9070 XTs costing north of $1,000. Without that anomaly, the most expensive RX 9070 XT is XFX's Mercury Magnetic Air OC White edition, priced at $849.99. On the RX 9070's end of the ring, the Gigabyte Gaming RX 9070 shot up to $739.99 once the first batch (at MSRP) sold out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Retailer Price Stock XFX Swift Black AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Best Buy $599.99 Row 0 - Cell 3 XFX Mercury Magnetic Air OC Black AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Best Buy $829.99 Row 1 - Cell 3 XFX Swift White AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Best Buy $749.99 Row 2 - Cell 3 XFX Mercury White OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Best Buy $819.99 Row 3 - Cell 3 XFX Mercury Magnetic Air OC White AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Best Buy $849.99 Row 4 - Cell 3 Asus Prime AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $719.99 Row 5 - Cell 3 ASRock Steel Legend AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $599.99 Row 6 - Cell 3 Gigabyte Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $729.99 Row 7 - Cell 3 Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $599.99 Row 8 - Cell 3 PowerColor Hellhound OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $759.99 Row 9 - Cell 3 Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $759.99 Row 10 - Cell 3 Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $739.99 Row 11 - Cell 3 ASRock Taichi AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $729.99 Row 12 - Cell 3 XFX QuickSilver AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $749.99 Row 13 - Cell 3 PowerColor Reaper AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $599.99 Row 14 - Cell 3 Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $779.99 Row 15 - Cell 3 PowerColor Red Devil OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $799.99 Row 16 - Cell 3 XFX Mercury OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $799.99 Row 17 - Cell 3 Gigabyte Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg $599.99 Row 18 - Cell 3 Asus TUF OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT B&H Photo $1,049.99 Row 19 - Cell 3 Asus TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT B&H Photo $1,099.99 Row 20 - Cell 3 Asus TUF Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT B&H Photo $899.99 Row 21 - Cell 3 Gigabyte Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT B&H Photo $899.99 Row 22 - Cell 3 Gigabyte Aorus Elite AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT B&H Photo $949.99 Row 23 - Cell 3

Where to buy the AMD RX 9070 non-XT in the US

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Retailer Price Stock XFX Swift Black OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 Best Buy $549.99 Row 0 - Cell 3 XFX QuickSilver Black OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 Best Buy $649.99 Row 1 - Cell 3 XFX Swift White OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 Best Buy $649.99 Row 2 - Cell 3 XFX QuickSilver White OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 Best Buy $669.99 Row 3 - Cell 3 Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $679.99 Row 4 - Cell 3 PowerColor Reaper AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $549.99 Row 5 - Cell 3 Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $709.99 Row 6 - Cell 3 Gigabyte Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $739.99 Row 7 - Cell 3 Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $549.99 Row 8 - Cell 3 ASRock Challenger AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $549.99 Row 9 - Cell 3 ASRock Steel Legend AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $639.99 Row 10 - Cell 3 Asus TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $709.99 Row 11 - Cell 3 PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $629.99 Row 12 - Cell 3 PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $659.99 Row 13 - Cell 3 XFX Swift OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 Newegg $549.99 Row 14 - Cell 3 Asus TUF Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 B&H Photo $899.99 Row 15 - Cell 3 Asus Prime OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 B&H Photo $849.99 Row 16 - Cell 3 Gigabyte Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 B&H Photo $739.99 Row 17 - Cell 3

Inventory is expected to be high at launch, so we shouldn't see widespread stockouts like with Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs. For those in the US seeking a more hands-on experience, physical stores like Micro Center should have ample supply available.