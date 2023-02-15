Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 Review: Optimized For Zen 4

The Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 is an enthusiast-grade memory kit that offers good and stable out-of-the-box performance for your Ryzen 7000 processor.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Today's best Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $212.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

With the debut of AMD's custom EXPO memory overclocking certification, memory vendors have prepared new memory kits to entice Ryzen 7000 owners. Corsair has started to offer EXPO memory kits from the company's hallmark Vengeance and Dominator Platinum lineups that have served enthusiasts over the last few years. The Vengeance family, in particular, offers buyers ample options ranging from DDR5-5200 to DDR5-6400, with capacities varying from 32GB (2x16GB) to 64GB (2x32GB).

AMD's EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) technology debuted with the chipmaker's Ryzen 7000 processors. EXPO, equivalent to Intel XMP, offers consumers the ease of automatic overclocking — a single click from the user is enough to enable the onboard EXPO profiles. Therefore, pairing your Zen 4 chip with an EXPO memory kit is not mandatory. However, it's beneficial to do so since EXPO-certified offerings are optimized explicitly for Ryzen 7000, so you don't have to worry about compatibility.

Image 1 of 3 Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On the outside, the EXPO version of the Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory modules is identical to the vanilla ones. They still ship with the same aluminum heat spreader with a predominant pattern with many small triangles and a brushed aluminum area in the middle. Corsair preferred to keep a clean aesthetic on the memory modules. Hence, you won't find any EXPO branding on the memory modules. The packaging, which has the AMD EXPO logo, is the only way you'll tell these apart from the standard Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory modules.

The Vengeance RGB DDR5 measures 56mm (2.2 inches) in height. The memory modules arrive with a light bar featuring a ten-zone RGB illumination where you can individually control the ten RGB LEDs. In addition, Corsair's iCUE software provides tons of options for consumers to fiddle with.

Image 1 of 2 Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Vengeance RGB memory kit offers a total capacity of 32GB, so you get two 16GB DDR5 memory modules. The memory modules have a single-rank design. The integrated circuits (ICs) carry the Corsair brand and have the R048M8FDCGHYM0142236 marking. It's just the company's way of disguising these SK hynix M-die ICs. On the other hand, the power management IC (PMIC) doesn't require deciphering. The P8911 (P8911-Y0Z001GR-2208DK) is from Renesas.

On your first system post, the memory will run at the default DDR5-4800 with the timings at 40-40-40-77 for maximum compatibility. It only has one EXPO profile, which sets the memory kit to DDR5-6000. The advertised timings for DDR5-6000 are 30-36-36-77, requiring a 1.4V DRAM voltage to maintain stability. See our PC Memory 101 feature and How to Shop for RAM story for more timings and frequency considerations.

Comparison Hardware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 CMH32GX5M2B6000Z30 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (EXPO) 30-36-36-76 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (EXPO) 30-38-38-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6000U3636E16GX2-TZ5RS 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 36-36-36-76 (2T) 1.30 Lifetime Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 CMH32GX5M2D6000C36 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 36-36-36-76 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5 FLABD532G6000HC38ADC01 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 38-38-38-78 (2T) 1.25 Lifetime TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB FF3D516G6000HC40ABK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 40-40-40-80 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime

Image 1 of 2 DDR5 Test System (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Test System (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our Intel test system revolves around Intel's Core i9-13900K processor and MSI's MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard, running the 7D28vA8 firmware. In contrast, the AMD testbed leverages the Ryzen 7 7700X and ASRock X670E Taichi currently on the 1.11.AS06 firmware.

Corsair's CUE H100i Elite LCD liquid cooler keeps the Raptor Lake and Zen 4 processor temperatures in line. In addition, the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio tackles our gaming RAM benchmarks.

Our Windows 11 installation, benchmarking software, and games reside on Crucial's MX500 SSDs, whereas the RM650x feeds our entire system with the necessary power. Lastly, the Streacom BC1 open bench table ensures that our hardware is well-kept and tidy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Motherboard MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X ASRock X670E Taichi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio Storage Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Power Supply Corsair RM650x 650W Corsair RM650x 650W Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

Image 1 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory kit catapulted to the top of the performance chart on our Intel system. It excelled in many areas, including rendering, compression, and decompression workloads.

AMD Performance

Image 1 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Curiously, the memory didn't place first on the AMD test system, which the memory is certified for. Instead, the Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory kit finished in the middle of the pack. However, the memory had its strongest showing in the compression benchmark, where it bested the competition.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Corsair aggressively binned the memory kit for 1.4V, leaving little headroom for us to play with the voltage. Additionally, the maximum voltage for the PMIC is locked at 1.435V. We've unlocked the voltage with our MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard, but the additional voltage didn't help improve overclocking. Therefore, we stuck with 1.435V.

We got the Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory to DDR5-6133, but not without a small compromise, of course. We increased the tRCD, tRP, and tRAS timings by two clock cycles to stabilize the overclock.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6000 (1.4V) DDR5-6000 (1.435V) DDR5-6133 (1.435V) DDR5-6200 (1.4V) DDR5-6400 (1.4V) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C36 34-34-34-74 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 38-38-38-78 (2T) T-Force Vulcan DDR5-6000 C38 36-36-36-76 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 38-38-38-78 (2T) TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 C40 38-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 40-40-40-82 (2T) Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30 30-36-36-96 (2T) N/A N/A 30-38-38-96 (2T) N/A G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 C36 36-33-33-73 (2T) N/A N/A 36-36-36-76 (2T) N/A Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 N/A 30-36-36-72 (2T) 30-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A

The memory timings wouldn't go below the rated values at DDR5-6000, even at 1.435V. The tRAS could run at 72 instead of 76, but that was all. Optimization margins were almost non-existent on the Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory kit, at least on our sample.

Bottom Line

Over the years, the Corsair memory brand has become the mainstream synonym for performance and reliability. That's precisely what you get with the Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 memory kit. It works great and doesn't require tweaking, especially on AMD platforms where enabling EXPO gets the memory up to speed. Unfortunately, while fast, overclocking headroom is limited because the memory requires 1.4V to run at the advertised data rate and timings.

Corsair memory typically carries a slight premium over the competition. However, the Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 retails for $212.99 (opens in new tab), so it's not overpriced in a segment where similar DDR5-6000 C30 options span between $159.99 to $249.99. In addition, the market has an excess of available EXPO-ready memory kits, and Corsair offers a convincing option with the Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30.