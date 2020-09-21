Team Group T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 CL14 2x8GB Review: The Ultimate Ryzen Kit

The Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 C14 is the fastest memory kit in its class and will certainly serve AMD Ryzen owners very well.

With the launch of AMD's Ryzen 3000-series processors, DDR4-3600 memory kits have taken on a new level of importance. The chipmaker's recommendation for DDR4-3600 CL16 as the best price-to-performance option has caused a proliferation for said memory kits. As a result, there are roughly 125 different memory kits on the market for just the 16GB (2x8GB) capacity alone, and they're likely the go-to kits for many Ryzen fans that hit our list of Best RAM.

T-Force, the gaming sub-brand from memory maker Team Group, finds itself among the lot. More specifically, T-Force's contender hails from the Xtreem ARGB series, the sub-brand introduced in December of last year. The memory kit comes in at DDR4-3600 but features a CAS latency of 14 that stands out from the rest.

Image 1 of 3 TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 CL14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 CL14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 CL14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Xtreem ARGB memory modules rest on a black PCB that features an aluminum alloy heat spreader for passive cooling. The body has a dark blue and purple tone, and it's made of translucent plastic that allows the addressable RGB LED lighting to shine through. However, the design isn't identical on both sides -- the rear side exposes the black heat spreader. Thisisn't a big deal on dual-channel motherboards, but it's noticeable on quad-channel platforms. In terms of branding, Team Group has placed the T-Force logo on the front of the memory modules and the Xtreem ARGB branding on a separate silver strip. The T-Force text is at the center of the top section of the heat spreader.

The Xtreem ARGB comes in at 49mm (1.92 inches) tall. Its mirror finish is a great element that contributes to the stunning aesthetics, but the glossy surface is a fingerprint magnet. This shouldn't be a problem for most users since they'll likely install the memory modules into their system and never touch them. In any event, Team Group generously includes a small microfiber cloth to keep your shiny modules clean and tidy.

On to the topic of illumination, Team Group provides the T-Force Blitz software that gives you complete control over the memory modules. However, if you prefer to use your motherboard's lighting software, the Xtreem ARGB is fully compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock's Polychrome Sync software.

TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 CL14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The T-Force Xtreem ARGB memory kit comes as two 8GB single-rank memory modules. They feature a 10-layer PCB and Samsung K4A8G085WB-BCPB integrated circuits (ICs) that are popularly referred to as B-die.

By default, the Xtreem ARGB memory modules post at DDR4-2400 with 16-16-16-39 timings. The memory modules have one XMP profile, and flipping the appropriate switch in your BIOS will get them to run at DDR4-3600 with 14-15-15-35 timings and a DRAM voltage of 1.45V. For more on timings and frequency considerations, see our PC Memory 101 feature, as well as our How to Shop for RAM feature.

Comparison Hardware

Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty G.Skill Trident Z Neo F4-3600C14D-16GTZNB 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 14-15-15-35 (2T) 1.45 Volts Lifetime Adata XPG Spectrix D60G AX4U360038G14C-DT60 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 14-15-15-35 (2T) 1.45 Volts Lifetime Team Group T-Force Xtreem ARGB TF10D416G3600HC14CDC01 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 14-15-15-35 (2T) 1.45 Volts Lifetime Adata XPG Spectrix D50 AX4U360038G18A-DT50 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 18-20-20-42 (2T) 1.35 Volts Lifetime HP V8 8MG07AA#ABC 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 18-20-20-40 (2T) 1.35 Volts 5 Years Lexar DDR4-2666 LD4AU008G-H2666G x 2 2 x 8GB DDR4-2666 19-19-19-43 (2T) 1.20 Volts Lifetime

Our Intel test system consists of an Intel Core i7-10700K and MSI MEG Z490 Ace with the 7C71v11 firmware. Our AMD testbed has an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk that's on the 7C91vA1 firmware. Regardless of the platform, an MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio is in charge of display duties.

Intel Performance

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Xtreem ARGB was the fastest kit with a 1% lead over the closest contender here. It excelled in the majority of the workloads, except for Adobe Premiere 2020, where it dropped to the second-to-last place. In gaming performance, the Team Group kit took second place on the Intel platform.

AMD Performance

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 19 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Xtreem ARGB's performance was pretty consistent on the AMD platform. The memory kit took first place on the application performance charts and second on the gaming charts, just like it did on the Intel platform.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 CL14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Memory kits in the same DDR4-3600 C14 category share one common denominator: Samsung B-dies. As a result, the overclocking headroom is similar for the various memory kits. We hit DDR4-4200 with the Xtreem ARGB kit by relaxing the timings to 19-19-19-39 and bumping the DRAM voltage up to 1.45V.

Lowest Stable Timings

Memory Kit DDR4-3600 (1.46V) DDR4-4200 (1.45V) G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 C14 13-16-16-36 (2T) 19-19-19-39 (2T) Adata XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4-3600 C14 13-15-15-35 (2T) 20-19-19-39 (2T) TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 C14 13-14-14-35 (2T) 19-19-19-39 (2T)

Although the memory kits use the same ingredients, some are better binned than others. Unlike the competing memory kits in our tests, the Xtreem ARGB could run at DDR4-3600 with much tighter timings. With a DRAM voltage of 1.46V, we got the timings as low as 13-14-14-35.

Bottom Line

TeamGroup did a great job with the Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 C14 memory kit -- It certainly ticks all the right boxes. The memory kit looks awesome when lit up or powered down, and performs equally well. In fact, the Xtreem ARGB is the fastest DDR4-3600 C14 memory kit that we've tested so far.

The memory market only has a handful of DDR4-3600 C14 memory kits at the 16GB (2x8GB) capacity. And with a price tag of $159.99, the Xtreem ARGB is the least expensive of them all. The only gripe we have with is with its availability. Newegg is currently the only retailer that lists the memory kit, so it could be a challenge to find.