G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30 Review: Perfect Together With Ryzen 7000

The Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30 is a high-performance DDR5-6000 memory kit. It's not cheap, but it's less expensive than the opposition and is an excellent fit for AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors.

The 32GB Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30 memory kit comes to market with support for AMD's EXPO one-click overclocking profiles. Ryzen 7000 processors are the first AMD mainstream chips to embrace DDR5 memory, so Intel isn't the only chipmaker to do so anymore. As a result, we've seen a new wave of EXPO-certified DDR5 memory kits specifically for Zen 4. Nonetheless, most consumers will probably look at a DDR5-6000 memory kit for their next Zen 4 build. It's not a coincidence. AMD has openly stated that DDR5-6000 is the sweet spot for Ryzen 7000 processors, so the data rate has grown in popularity.

Luckily for consumers, there are more than enough DDR5-6000 memory kits to pick from. The first DDR5-6000 memory kits typically carry a CAS Latency (CL) of 40. However, technology evolves rapidly, so DDR5 has matured a bit since its debut. As a result, memory vendors have started to roll out faster DDR5-6000 memory. Nowadays, you can find high-end DDR5-6000 memory kits on the market with CL values as low as 30. The Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30 is among these options.

The design philosophy behind the Trident Z5 Neo RGB memory modules is similar to the other Trident Z5 variants. The stylish heat spreader arrives with a matte black exterior, a black brushed aluminum inset, and silver highlights. Trident Z5 memory kits are typícally available in metallic silver trim, but it's unknown if the G.Skill will offer this color option for the Trident Z5 Neo RGB down the road.

Since G.Skill uses the same mold for all its Trident Z5 memory, the Neo RGB variant has the same height as its counterparts. As a result, the memory modules check in with a height of 42mm (1.65 inches). A streamlined RGB light bar sits atop the Trident Z5 Neo RGB memory modules. Complete control of the illumination and effects is available through the G.Skill Trident Z Lighting Control software or your motherboard's software. If you opt for the latter, note that the Trident Z5 Neo RGB is compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Two 16GB DDR5 memory modules with a single-rank design make up G.Skill's Trident Z5 Neo RGB memory kit. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that the memory modules use SK hynix H5CG48MEBDX014 (M-die) integrated circuits (ICs), a popular choice among memory vendors. In addition, the power management IC (PMIC) carries the "0D=9B J1U" identifier, which means it hails from Richtek's camp.

By default, the memory runs at DDR5-4800 with timings toned down to 40-40-40-77. G.Skill has embedded one EXPO profile into the Trident Z5 Neo RGB. Once enabled, the memory jumps to DDR5-6000 with timings and DRAM voltage fixed at 30-38-38-96 and 1.35V, respectively. See our PC Memory 101 feature and How to Shop for RAM story for more timings and frequency considerations.

Comparison Hardware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 CMH32GX5M2B6000Z30 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (EXPO) 30-36-36-76 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (EXPO) 30-38-38-96 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6000U3636E16GX2-TZ5RS 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 36-36-36-76 (2T) 1.30 Lifetime Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 CMH32GX5M2D6000C36 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 36-36-36-76 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5 FLABD532G6000HC38ADC01 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 38-38-38-78 (2T) 1.25 Lifetime TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB FF3D516G6000HC40ABK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 40-40-40-80 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime

Our Intel test system uses Intel's Core i9-13900K processor and MSI's MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard, running the 7D28vA8 firmware. In contrast, the AMD testbed leverages the Ryzen 7 7700X and ASRock X670E Taichi currently on the 1.11.AS06 firmware.

Corsair's CUE H100i Elite LCD liquid cooler keeps the Raptor Lake and Zen 4 processor temperatures in line. In addition, the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio tackles our gaming RAM benchmarks.

Our Windows 11 installation, benchmarking software, and games reside on Crucial's MX500 SSDs, whereas the RM650x feeds our entire system with the necessary power. Lastly, the Streacom BC1 open bench table ensures that our hardware is well-kept and tidy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Motherboard MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X ASRock X670E Taichi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio Storage Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Power Supply Corsair RM650x 650W Corsair RM650x 650W Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

Although the memory kit isn't tailored towards Intel, it exhibited decent performance. Cumulatively, the Trident Z5 Neo RGB finished second in application performance, a hair behind the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30.

AMD Performance

The Trident Z5 Neo RGB performed splendidly on the AMD X670 test system, beating all the other memory kits. In addition, the memory excelled in productivity workloads, including Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Office, Corona, and HandBrake. Of course, gaming performance between each memory kit is pretty close, but the Trident Z5 Neo RGB ranked second overall.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

SK hynix M-die ICs are easy to overclock, and the Trident Z5 Neo RGB isn't any different. Increasing the DRAM voltage from 1.35V to 1.4V got us to DDR5-6200. After that, however, we saw the need to relax the tRCD and tRP timings by two clock cycles to stabilize the overclock.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6000 (1.4V) DDR5-6000 (1.435V) DDR5-6133 (1.435V) DDR5-6200 (1.4V) DDR5-6400 (1.4V) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C36 34-34-34-74 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 38-38-38-78 (2T) T-Force Vulcan DDR5-6000 C38 36-36-36-76 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 38-38-38-78 (2T) TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 C40 38-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 40-40-40-82 (2T) Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30 30-36-36-96 (2T) N/A N/A 30-38-38-96 (2T) N/A G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 C36 36-33-33-73 (2T) N/A N/A 36-36-36-76 (2T) N/A Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C30 N/A 30-36-36-72 (2T) 30-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A

G.Skill's memory kit has some of the tightest timings on the market. As a result, the CAS Latency (CL) wouldn't move neither did the tRAS. However, we could lower the tRCD and tRP by two clock cycles but had to up the DRAM voltage to 1.4V. It simply wasn't worth it, so overclocking the memory kit top DDR5-6200 is a better way to squeeze more performance.

Bottom Line

It's hard to find reasons not to like the Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30. The memory kit works immaculately out of the box and offers solid performance. That alone is enough to win the majority of buyers over. Looks, as usual, are subjective, but you can't dispute the Trident Z5 Neo RGB's premium exterior. Like its competition, G.Skill uses SK hynix M-die ICS for the memory kit, so there is some tweaking headroom left in memory modules.

DDR5 pricing still fluctuates, but current DDR5-6000 C30 memory kits start at $159.99. When you consider that, suddenly, the Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30's $179.99 (opens in new tab) price tag doesn't look that awful. You're still paying the adopter tax for DDR5, but the Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30 has proven to be a formidable memory kit, especially for AMD's 600-series platform. There will ultimately be faster memory kits down the road, but in the meantime, the Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30 is as good as it gets.