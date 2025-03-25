The iQunix EZ63 is a stellar Hall Effect gaming keyboard and perfect for anyone that puts performance first. It’s not the cheapest you’ll find of this type but its performance and build quality help justify its steep price.

Gaming keyboards with magnetic Hall Effect switches used to be fairly pricey, but these days you can find one affordably priced right on Amazon — thanks to last year's influx of Wooting-esque boards. Of course, just because something is cheap and accessible doesn't mean it's going to be the best at what it sets out to do.

That's where the iQunix EZ63 comes in. It digs into the details with the intent of being the single most responsive Hall Effect keyboard you can buy today. It's certainly one of the best-built HE keyboards I’ve tested so far, and it backs up its speedy-response claims with measurably lower latency, all while sporting the style the brand has come to be known for. Although responsiveness at the levels the EZ63 and its competitors are aiming for are mostly imperceptible to us mere mortals, it's safe to say that this keyboard delivers a fantastic gaming experience and doesn't leave any performance on the table.

iQunix EZ63 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Switches iQunix x Gateron Star Trail Lighting Per-key RGB Onboard Storage 10 Layers Media Keys Secondary layer Connectivity USB Type-A Cable ~5 feet, braided Additional Ports None Keycaps Doubleshot PBT plastic Software Online configurator Materials Aluminum case, PBT keycaps Dimensions (LxWxH) 12.1 x 4.9 x 0.87 (front), 1.7 (rear) inches Weight 2.21 lbs (10-0g)

Design of the iQunix EZ63

The iQunix EZ is available in two different layouts: the standard EZ60, which uses a traditional 60-percent layout; and the EZ63 — what we tested for this review — which has a 60-percent layout plus arrow keys and a dedicated Delete button. Both versions do away with the function row, navigation cluster, and editing cluster, and instead offer full programmability, allowing you to add any of the missing functions as secondary keys using iQunix's online configurator.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This compact layout has benefits for gaming — which is its intended purpose, after all — however, it may prove difficult to use when typing normally if you're not already used to this kind of limited layout. The lack of many keys found on larger and more common layouts can take some getting used to. But for gamers, it allows you more room for large mouse swipes and also lets you keep your hands closer together for improved comfort over time.

The EZ63's layout is a bit easier to get used to thanks to the arrow keys — but, curiously, iQunix did not map many of the missing functions that gamers and typists might want to the secondary layer by default. For example, there is no default mapping for Print Screen, which gamers often use for taking screenshots. Home, End, Page Up, and Page Down are also nowhere to be found. Thankfully, these are easy to add back in if you need them, but it would have been nice to see these functions mapped to the keyboard's secondary layer straight out of the box.

The EZ63's build quality is hard to argue with, however: the keyboard is made out of solid aluminum that has been anodized for brighter colors and increased durability. The keycaps are also excellent — made out of durable PBT plastic and formed with a doubleshot molding process so the legends will never chip or fade.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

iQunix's Star Trail switches — built collaboratively with Gateron — are very good, and are second only to Gateron's Magnetic Jade Pros. Both represent the peak in sound and feel for magnetic key switches at the moment, and you don't have to be an enthusiast to notice the improvement. The EZ63 is also available with the Jade Pros, though I suspect that many gamers who also want this keyboard for typing will prefer the Star Trail switches for their slightly heavier touch and greater customizability in actuation points.

The design of the EZ63 is nothing if not interesting — though, like most iQunix keyboards, you'll need to get on board with the theme as well as the design of the case. While it's clearly well-made and definitely has a visual identity that sets it apart from the competition, you'll need to be a fan of gray, white, and blue, and also not have a need for adjustable tilt feet — instead, the aluminum sides have the feet built-in. It's set to a 6.5 degree typing angle, which is right in the middle of the options provided by most gaming keyboards with flippy feet, but you're out of luck if you want something adjustable.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

RGB fans will also be pleased to hear that the keyboard supports per-key backlighting. Since the keycaps do not use backlit legends, they're not much help for typing in the dark, but the backlighting does create a nice bed of light. It's not the brightest keyboard lighting — it's still visible in a well-lit room, but it definitely looks best in the dark.

Keyboard enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the EZ63 incorporates gasket mounting for a quieter, dampened typing experience. Now, it's not an especially soft typing experience by design. Because Hall Effect keyboards are so sensitive and rely on precise measurements of the magnetic flux, flex is something that is best avoided.

The second highlight is that the keyboard doesn't require calibration like most other magnetic keyboards do. Instead, iQunix has developed an automatic tuning system that keeps each key switch calibrated in real-time. It's a small thing but a timesaver and one less thing to worry about when you have Rapid Trigger enabled or multi-action keys.

But, as iQunix itself says on the EZ63’s product page , performance is what matters most. It starts with an 8,000 Hz polling rate. This means that the keyboard is reporting key presses to your PC eight thousand times every second (0.125ms). While that’s not a rare polling rate these days, it pairs that with an internal “scan rate” of 5,000 Hz.

While the two are often conflated, a keyboard’s scan rate is how often its processor scans to see if a key is pressed. A keyboard’s polling rate is how often it reports that to the PC. The internal scan rate directly impacts total latency. Unfortunately, keyboard manufacturers don’t often disclose the scan rates of their keyboards, but it is usually lower than the polling rate. So, a 1,000 Hz polling rate keyboard may only have a 500 Hz scan rate, raising the real world, full-report latency higher than the one millisecond touted on the features list.

With a 5,000 Hz scan rate and an 8,000 Hz polling rate, the EZ63 is able to offer measurably lower latency. In fact, on its Instagram account, iQunix subtly boasted about beating the Wooting 80HE at Wooting’s own booth. Admittedly, only by a single millisecond — so we’re well within the margin of error — but it’s impressive, nonetheless.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The switches also have a role to play. iQunix partnered with Gateron to create the Star Trail switches and they’re an immediate upgrade to the Magnetic Jade Pros that have been so highly lauded. They’re a slightly heavier switch, with a bottom-out force of 60gf, while the Jade Pros are 50gf, so you’re less likely to make typos. You can adjust the actuation point across its entire 4.0 travel, with smaller programmable deadzones at the top and bottom, and you can set trigger distances in impressive 0.05mm distances (most HE keyboards are locked to a full millimeter).They’re incredibly smooth, sound great, and have less wobble, thanks to a rail system that locks the switches to tighter tolerances. They’re also rated for 150 million key presses compared to the "paltry" 100 million of the Jade Pros.

If you're up for a change, the switches are hot-swappable. Just be aware that, like most magnetic keyboards, it is configured only for a small selection based on the magnetic strength of a handful of different switches. As of this writing, you can choose between iQunix Star Trails, Gateron Magnetic Jade Pros, or Gateron Pink Jade Pros.

Look, we’re getting into the weeds here. The fact of the matter is that, with the exception of the feel of the switches themselves, these spec differences aren’t going to be something you can actually feel. They’re paper differences — measurable by machines, but virtually imperceptible when compared against something like the Wooting 80HE. It’s about removing the glass ceiling above your performance and having a pro-grade tool at your fingertips when it’s time to compete.

That isn’t to say that the EZ63 won’t feel better than cheaper Hall Effect keyboards — I definitely noticed a difference between it and my Arbiter Polar 65 , and that’s especially true when you factor in some of its software capabilities. Of course, at more than a 40% price increase, I expected nothing less.

That’s why it’s important to consider it as a full package, so let’s move onto the software.

Software for the iQunix EZ63

The iQunix EZ63 does not have downloadable software. Instead, it uses an online configurator that allows you to change the key maps, the actuation settings, rapid trigger, SOCD, and the lighting.

The software is fairly easy to come to grips with — though it is still in development. For example, as of this writing, the opening dialog box isn't in English. This is expected to change in the near future. There also aren't explanations for some of the layer access controls, so you have to have some background knowledge into QMK or VIA.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I was impressed with the amount of options it provided. For example, setting a custom actuation point is easy enough that a complete newcomer should have no problem. On that same screen you can adjust Rapid Trigger settings. It's not groundbreaking, but it is intuitive.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Using the software, you can remap keys across a whopping ten layers. This is more than twice the layers you can map on most of iQunix's other keyboards — and most gaming keyboards in general, excepting those with cloud-based profile saves. Unlike those keyboards, though, all of the layers are stored right in the keyboard's firmware and don't require any software or Internet connection to access. These layers can then be accessed through different methods, such as designating one key to turn a layer on and off or activating a layer just when a certainty is held. There is a dedicated Fn button but you can also choose any other that you would like if it's more convenient. (For example, I use the Caps Lock key so that I can always press it with my pinky and keep my fingers on Home Row.)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Another interesting feature is that you can assign multiple pairs of keys for SOCD. SOCD, sometimes called Snappy Tappy or Snap Tap, allows you to instantly overwrite your last keypress by pressing another one and then resume that keypress when you release it. In practice, this allows you to strafe more rapidly than you would otherwise be able to. Many keyboards limit you to a single pair of keys, such as A and D, so I was pleased to see this expanded functionality.

Wooting still has some additional functions, like full analog controls in gamepad emulation, but it's impressive what iQunix has built into this early version of the software. In time, it's likely that the company will continue to add even more features to make it more competitive in this segment of the keyboard space. It has proven to be a popular launch so far, so there’s every reason to continue improving upon it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The biggest limitation is with the keyboard's RGB backlighting. While you can set the animation preset, the brightness, and the speed, you won't find advanced options for custom animations like you would in Razer Synapse or Corsair iCUE. Still, it's easy to get up in the running and takes only minutes to have the keyboard looking good — as long as you like one of the animations included in the generous selection of presets.

Typing Experience of the iQunix EZ63

The typing experience on the EZ63 is overall good, but it is clearly not tuned for typing straight out of the box. I say this because the default is only around one millimeter. With relatively lightweight linear switches, this makes them feel very sensitive and they are prone to typos.

Now, this is easily corrected with the online configurator and using that tool it can actually become quite good for accuracy when typing. After some trial and error, I set my typing actuation point to be all the way down at 3.2mm. With this simple change, the EZ63 became one of the most accurate keyboards I have tested. Typos are still possible if you are prone to bottoming out, but if you are a fast touch typist it's an effective solution to minimize errors.

As I mentioned in the previous section, the typing experience is firm. This has been the case for every Hall Effect keyboard I've tested to date and isn't something I particularly mind. But if you prefer that soft bottom-out with noticeable give under normal keypresses, this isn't the keyboard for you. If, instead, you put more value on the smoothness and stability of the keys, you will likely find a lot to enjoy here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Given iQunix's track record of delivering some of the best pre-built keyboards on the market, it comes as no surprise that the EZ63 is quite a refined keyboard. The switches are smooth, without the barest hint of spring ping, the stabilizers are pre-lubed and don't rattle at all, and because the keycaps are so thick, they lend a pleasant solidity to the typing experience and depth to the sound.

Despite the lack of adjustable tilt feet, the natural angle of the keyboard and the height of the front lip were about perfect for me. I typically type between 90 and 100 words per minute, and was able to match that here just as soon as I set the lower actuation point to better match productivity applications.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Though it feels good to type on, its compact layout could potentially be an issue for some users. If you need a function row or dedicated navigation and editing buttons, this simply won't be the keyboard for you. Trying to use the keyboard for productivity also highlights the lack of default mappings for some very common keys. You don't have to be a writer to benefit from using Page Up and Page Down on your keyboard. With so many places these functions could be mapped on the secondary layer, it's a bit disappointing that iQunix just leaves them blank and forces you to map them yourself. Again, it’s not difficult, but should it be necessary? I don’t think so, especially not when the vast majority of users will also be using the keyboard for normal typing.

Gaming Experience on the iQunix EZ63

Ultimately, this is a gaming keyboard and, unsurprisingly, that's where it shines best. Now, I'm not going to lie: This keyboard, like every other, is not going to suddenly make you an amazing gamer. You will still need the skill and have to put in the practice if you want to achieve greatness. At the same time, you can tell that a lot of care and effort went into making sure this keyboard will deliver the best possible performance for competitive gaming.

Because of its faster scan rate, it's fair to say that it is one of, if not the, fastest gaming keyboard you can buy right now. How long it will hold that title is an open question, and whether or not it will personally benefit you is another. But it certainly feels responsive under the fingers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I played multiple rounds of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and loved the reactive feel. With Rapid Trigger set to reset the switch as soon as I let up even a half a millimeter, starts and stops felt instant in a way that is measurably small but definitely noticeable in actual gameplay. Ground-breaking? No, but it definitely makes this keyboard a strong competitor to Wooting.

Getting the most out of it does take some setup. You'll need to go into the software and make sure you have an actuation point that feels comfortable to you. While there, it's best to enable Rapid Trigger and set your reset point and deadzones to their minimums. This will ensure that you are getting the fastest possible performance from the keyboard. With everything set to its minimum (except for the actuation point, because its minimum will literally trigger keys from bumping your desk), The EZ63 begins to feel like a hair-trigger gaming keyboard. You think it, and it happens.

Much like an ultralight gaming mouse, this kind of responsiveness allows you to forget about the peripheral in front of you. Does that make a difference? I suppose that depends on the skill you are bringing to the table. In my opinion, I believe that anything that helps the peripheral get out of the way and allows you to just respond, confident that you are going to have the reaction that you are expecting at all times, is a good thing that can only enhance gameplay.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you do happen to be a bit of a keyboard aficionado, you will likely appreciate the slightly heavier weight of the Star Trail switches too. If you are a pure gamer who only cares about the lightest touch however the Magnetic Jade Pros or Jade Pinks will probably be the better choice with the latter coming in at only 30gf. But don't breathe too hard, or they'll actuate and you'll blow your cover.

Bottom Line

The iQunix EZ63 is a great keyboard that manages not to be another "me too" in a gaming market currently overwhelmed with choices. The company's dedication to focusing on performance while still bringing in some of the qualities it has become best known for, like its full aluminum case and unique sense of style, make it one of the best contenders for a magnetic gaming keyboard available today, especially if you like the compactness of the Wooting 60HE but need those arrow keys, or simply want a keyboard that feels significantly higher quality: better made, better tuned, and better presented straight out of the box.

If the EZ63 isn't your thing, the next logical choice is Wooting. You have the Wooting 60HE or the Wooting 80HE if you prefer something closer to a 75% layout. The Arbiter Polar 65 is another solid option that costs significantly less. It's not quite as responsive as the EZ63 but it's still a Hall Effect keyboard with much better responsiveness than any mechanical gaming keyboard out there. If you're looking for something from a tried and true gaming brand that you can find at the likes of Best Buy, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro is one of the best options.

While it's true that the majority of us will never be able to tell the difference between single milliseconds of responsiveness, there's something to be said for knowing that you have one of the fastest and most responsive gaming keyboards available. Like a carpenter that demands only the best tools, professional gamers demand the best peripherals. The iQunix EZ63 fits that bill in more ways than one. It won’t be perfect for everyone, but if you’re the type of gamer seeking a compact, competitive keyboard that pulls out all the stops, it’s a great choice.